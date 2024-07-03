Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Summary

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) was incorporated on March 3, 1997 as a Private Limited Company with the name Apollo Micro Systems Private Limited. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2017 and subsequently, the name changed to Apollo Micro Systems Limited. The Company design, develop and sell high performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sector companies. Its customised solutions are developed using common hardware and software technology IPs which can be reconfigured to suit the end application and domain requirements of end customers. Presently, it is into supply of Electronics and Electro-mechanical systems and components including Design, Research & Development of systems which are used in missile programmes, underwater missile programmes, avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc. The Company offers custom built COTS (commercially off-the shelf) solutions based on specific requirements to defence and space customers. The systems undergo various stages of approvals right from design, prototyping, functional acceptance, manufacturing and qualification testing. As the systems are exclusively developed for a programme, the developed systems enjoy proprietary status. Thus specially developed and approved systems have no competition.The Company has its participation in several Indigenous Missile programmes, underwater electronic warfare, underwater missiles, surface to air missiles, nuclear missile programmes, surface to surface missile programmes, indigenous submarine programmes UAVs long and short endurance, ships, space programmes. The solutions offered by the company were used by its customers during development and user trials on account of which these solutions are qualified to be a part of supply chain in production phase. The defence and space solutions require expertise in advanced technology development and engineering knowledge to make the systems withstand harsh environmental conditions. The Company has proven track record of executing projects which are qualified in several programmes.The Company has diverse experience in Analog and Digital electronic systems, varied communication protocols, Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) design, embedded system software, application software, high speed printed circuit board (PCB) design, Signal Integrity analysis, thermal analysis and mechanical engineering design product management, quality management, test engineering and reliability engineering.In 2000, the company supplied first indigenous Pay-Load Checkout system to ISRO replacing legacy imported systems. In 2004, the company received certificate of Quality System Assessment for design, development and manufacturing of electronic systems including hardware and software in conformity with ISO 9001 and Q9001:2000. In 2006, the company supplied signal analyser cards to Naval Science and Technological Lab. During the year 2020-21, M/s Ananya SIP RF Technologies Private Limited became Subsidiary of the Company by acquiring 51% stakewith effect from 3rd August, 2020.In 2023, Company completed the commercialisation of the unit at Adibatla, Hyderabad, the construction of which, it commenced in FY 2022. It embarked by setting up a new Weapon Integration Facility in 2022.