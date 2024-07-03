iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Share Price

705.05
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open740
  • Day's High740
  • 52 Wk High850
  • Prev. Close733.75
  • Day's Low697.2
  • 52 Wk Low 420.9
  • Turnover (lac)2,066.36
  • P/E140.47
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value90.47
  • EPS5.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,992.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

740

Prev. Close

733.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2,066.36

Day's High

740

Day's Low

697.2

52 Week's High

850

52 Week's Low

420.9

Book Value

90.47

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,992.57

P/E

140.47

EPS

5.16

Divi. Yield

0

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.85%

Non-Promoter- 4.47%

Institutions: 4.47%

Non-Institutions: 35.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.99

19.12

18.97

18.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

344.99

137

147.3

139.6

Net Worth

365.98

156.12

166.27

158.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

129.31

232.11

232.58

234.86

yoy growth (%)

-44.28

-0.2

-0.97

-0.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-87.51

-144.65

-145.33

-138.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.7

-1

-7.85

20.14

Depreciation

-12.02

-13.46

-13.7

-9.92

Tax paid

0.91

-3.47

1.42

-6.78

Working capital

-28.37

-33.12

-110.13

12.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.28

-0.2

-0.97

-0.07

Op profit growth

-87.91

370.48

-75.84

-47.55

EBIT growth

-115.05

-2,852.25

-102.98

-47.93

Net profit growth

1,310.78

-52.39

-172.94

-50.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

952.23

813.6

608.41

517.39

664.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

952.23

813.6

608.41

517.39

664.98

Other Operating Income

2.89

8.02

1.9

6.46

7.89

Other Income

9.94

5.96

9.09

14.91

7.78

View Annually Results

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mariam Mathew

Independent Director

Desh Raj Dogra

Independent Director

Dhiraj Mathur

Managing Director & CEO

ARUN KRISHNAMURTHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Dudani

Non Executive Director

David Abikzir

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Abidali Z Neemuchwala

Non Executive Director

Venkatraman Venkitachalam

Non Executive Director

S CHRISTOPHER

Independent Director

Tanmoy Chakrabarty

Additional Director

Chandrakantrao Moholkar

Additional Director

Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

Summary

AXISCADES Technologies Limited, incorporated on August 24, 1990 is a leading technology solutions provider, catering to companies in diverse industries, such as aerospace, defence & homeland security, automotive, heavy engineering, industrial products, energy, semiconductor and medical & healthcare. AXISCADES is a preferred engineering partner for global OEMs with complex supply chains, mission-critical applications and highly advanced technologies. The Company supports customers across their entire value chain, from concept design to manufacturing to after-market solutions.The Company is in the business of transitioning businesses to the internet,this is based on the principle of convergence of all businesses. IT&T has four business units which include: Etransitionit, Netmanageit, Smartsourceit and Nurtureit.In 1999-2000 the company came out with a public issue last October, and has identified call center and software products as its core area,besides education. The company clients list include Ranbaxy,Apollo Tyres,Hero Cycles,ONGC,HDFC Bank etc.During 2000-2001 the company opened its first SDC in NOIDA and was commissioned in the same year itself. It has also developed an application using B2B Generic engine as the core for the pharmaceutical and hospitality industries. The company has also launched its ticketing services through IT&T Entertainment Serivces Pvt Ltd a subsidiary of IT&T Ltd.The company has signed a MOU for acquisition with AXIS Inc.,USA for an amount of USD
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AXISCADES Technologies Ltd share price today?

The AXISCADES Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹705.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is ₹2992.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is 140.47 and 8.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AXISCADES Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is ₹420.9 and ₹850 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd?

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.77%, 3 Years at 91.95%, 1 Year at -1.81%, 6 Month at 23.47%, 3 Month at 31.21% and 1 Month at 46.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.86 %
Institutions - 4.48 %
Public - 35.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.