SectorIT - Software
Open₹740
Prev. Close₹733.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,066.36
Day's High₹740
Day's Low₹697.2
52 Week's High₹850
52 Week's Low₹420.9
Book Value₹90.47
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,992.57
P/E140.47
EPS5.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.99
19.12
18.97
18.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
344.99
137
147.3
139.6
Net Worth
365.98
156.12
166.27
158.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
129.31
232.11
232.58
234.86
yoy growth (%)
-44.28
-0.2
-0.97
-0.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-87.51
-144.65
-145.33
-138.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.7
-1
-7.85
20.14
Depreciation
-12.02
-13.46
-13.7
-9.92
Tax paid
0.91
-3.47
1.42
-6.78
Working capital
-28.37
-33.12
-110.13
12.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.28
-0.2
-0.97
-0.07
Op profit growth
-87.91
370.48
-75.84
-47.55
EBIT growth
-115.05
-2,852.25
-102.98
-47.93
Net profit growth
1,310.78
-52.39
-172.94
-50.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
952.23
813.6
608.41
517.39
664.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
952.23
813.6
608.41
517.39
664.98
Other Operating Income
2.89
8.02
1.9
6.46
7.89
Other Income
9.94
5.96
9.09
14.91
7.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mariam Mathew
Independent Director
Desh Raj Dogra
Independent Director
Dhiraj Mathur
Managing Director & CEO
ARUN KRISHNAMURTHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Dudani
Non Executive Director
David Abikzir
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Abidali Z Neemuchwala
Non Executive Director
Venkatraman Venkitachalam
Non Executive Director
S CHRISTOPHER
Independent Director
Tanmoy Chakrabarty
Additional Director
Chandrakantrao Moholkar
Additional Director
Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa
Reports by AXISCADES Technologies Ltd
Summary
AXISCADES Technologies Limited, incorporated on August 24, 1990 is a leading technology solutions provider, catering to companies in diverse industries, such as aerospace, defence & homeland security, automotive, heavy engineering, industrial products, energy, semiconductor and medical & healthcare. AXISCADES is a preferred engineering partner for global OEMs with complex supply chains, mission-critical applications and highly advanced technologies. The Company supports customers across their entire value chain, from concept design to manufacturing to after-market solutions.The Company is in the business of transitioning businesses to the internet,this is based on the principle of convergence of all businesses. IT&T has four business units which include: Etransitionit, Netmanageit, Smartsourceit and Nurtureit.In 1999-2000 the company came out with a public issue last October, and has identified call center and software products as its core area,besides education. The company clients list include Ranbaxy,Apollo Tyres,Hero Cycles,ONGC,HDFC Bank etc.During 2000-2001 the company opened its first SDC in NOIDA and was commissioned in the same year itself. It has also developed an application using B2B Generic engine as the core for the pharmaceutical and hospitality industries. The company has also launched its ticketing services through IT&T Entertainment Serivces Pvt Ltd a subsidiary of IT&T Ltd.The company has signed a MOU for acquisition with AXIS Inc.,USA for an amount of USD
The AXISCADES Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹705.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is ₹2992.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is 140.47 and 8.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AXISCADES Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd is ₹420.9 and ₹850 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.77%, 3 Years at 91.95%, 1 Year at -1.81%, 6 Month at 23.47%, 3 Month at 31.21% and 1 Month at 46.72%.
