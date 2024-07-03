Summary

AXISCADES Technologies Limited, incorporated on August 24, 1990 is a leading technology solutions provider, catering to companies in diverse industries, such as aerospace, defence & homeland security, automotive, heavy engineering, industrial products, energy, semiconductor and medical & healthcare. AXISCADES is a preferred engineering partner for global OEMs with complex supply chains, mission-critical applications and highly advanced technologies. The Company supports customers across their entire value chain, from concept design to manufacturing to after-market solutions.The Company is in the business of transitioning businesses to the internet,this is based on the principle of convergence of all businesses. IT&T has four business units which include: Etransitionit, Netmanageit, Smartsourceit and Nurtureit.In 1999-2000 the company came out with a public issue last October, and has identified call center and software products as its core area,besides education. The company clients list include Ranbaxy,Apollo Tyres,Hero Cycles,ONGC,HDFC Bank etc.During 2000-2001 the company opened its first SDC in NOIDA and was commissioned in the same year itself. It has also developed an application using B2B Generic engine as the core for the pharmaceutical and hospitality industries. The company has also launched its ticketing services through IT&T Entertainment Serivces Pvt Ltd a subsidiary of IT&T Ltd.The company has signed a MOU for acquisition with AXIS Inc.,USA for an amount of USD

