AXISCADES Partners with Spain’s Indra to Build Aerospace and Defence Systems in India

Spanish defence and aerospace company Indra has teamed up with India’s AXISCADES Technologies in a move that could significantly boost local production of high-tech military equipment. The two firms signed a strategic partnership during the Paris Air Show this week.

The pact includes a joint plan to manufacture some of Indra’s sophisticated defence systems right here in India. That includes antennas for TACAN (used in tactical air navigation), DME systems, and aircraft countermeasure tech designed to shield jets from portable missile threats like MANPADS.

The production will take place through AXISCADES’ integrated design and manufacturing setup, which handles everything from prototyping to supply chain execution.

But the partnership isn’t limited to just production. The companies are also eyeing co-development opportunities. Think next-gen defence solutions, tailored not only for India but for global buyers too. There’s talk of possible collaboration on Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) platforms, with a specific focus on supporting the Indian government’s DRDO MRMR and MMMA programs.

Indra, which already supplies systems to India’s armed forces and civil aviation authorities, sees this as a step toward deeper collaboration and a stronger stake in India’s growing defence ecosystem. The alliance also sits comfortably within India’s larger defence vision: more local manufacturing, reduced imports, and deeper partnerships with trusted global tech players.

AXISCADES, which works closely with major global OEMs in defence and aerospace, brings local engineering muscle and regulatory experience — key to making this partnership tick.

For Indra, it’s not just about expanding production, but also about creating a long-term base in one of the world’s fastest-growing defence markets. The company clocked €4.84 billion in revenue last year and operates in over 140 countries.

