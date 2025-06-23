iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AXISCADES Partners with Spain’s Indra to Build Aerospace and Defence Systems in India

23 Jun 2025 , 10:40 AM

Spanish defence and aerospace company Indra has teamed up with India’s AXISCADES Technologies in a move that could significantly boost local production of high-tech military equipment. The two firms signed a strategic partnership during the Paris Air Show this week.

The pact includes a joint plan to manufacture some of Indra’s sophisticated defence systems right here in India. That includes antennas for TACAN (used in tactical air navigation), DME systems, and aircraft countermeasure tech designed to shield jets from portable missile threats like MANPADS.

The production will take place through AXISCADES’ integrated design and manufacturing setup, which handles everything from prototyping to supply chain execution.

But the partnership isn’t limited to just production. The companies are also eyeing co-development opportunities. Think next-gen defence solutions, tailored not only for India but for global buyers too. There’s talk of possible collaboration on Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) platforms, with a specific focus on supporting the Indian government’s DRDO MRMR and MMMA programs.

Indra, which already supplies systems to India’s armed forces and civil aviation authorities, sees this as a step toward deeper collaboration and a stronger stake in India’s growing defence ecosystem. The alliance also sits comfortably within India’s larger defence vision: more local manufacturing, reduced imports, and deeper partnerships with trusted global tech players.

AXISCADES, which works closely with major global OEMs in defence and aerospace, brings local engineering muscle and regulatory experience — key to making this partnership tick.

For Indra, it’s not just about expanding production, but also about creating a long-term base in one of the world’s fastest-growing defence markets. The company clocked €4.84 billion in revenue last year and operates in over 140 countries.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aerospace and Defence Systems
  • Axiscades Technologies
  • Defence Systems
  • Indian Market News
  • IndRa
  • order win
  • Spain’s Indra
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.