AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
696.58
590.37
416.53
371.27
476.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
696.58
590.37
416.53
371.27
476.48
Other Operating Income
2.73
5.27
1.06
3.68
4
Other Income
4.48
8.73
6.25
11.79
6.33
Total Income
703.79
604.36
423.84
386.74
486.82
Total Expenditure
598.56
568.74
375.96
351.95
422.05
PBIDT
105.23
35.61
47.89
34.79
64.76
Interest
43.85
21.76
11.67
17.8
21.85
PBDT
61.37
13.85
36.21
16.99
42.92
Depreciation
24.27
19.81
17.85
19.87
21.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15
11.47
4.96
6.01
6.9
Deferred Tax
-2.32
3.41
1.37
1.81
1.04
Reported Profit After Tax
24.42
-20.84
12.03
-10.7
13.92
Minority Interest After NP
0.32
0.33
0.33
0.34
0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.1
-21.17
11.7
-11.04
13.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-53.16
0
-13.16
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.1
31.99
11.7
2.12
13.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.29
-5.57
3.1
-2.92
3.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.24
19.12
18.9
18.9
18.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.1
6.03
11.49
9.37
13.59
PBDTM(%)
8.81
2.34
8.69
4.57
9
PATM(%)
3.5
-3.52
2.88
-2.88
2.92
