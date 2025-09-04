Axiscades Secures Pilot Orders in Electronics, Semiconductor and AI Division

Axiscades Technologies Ltd. on Thursday announced that its subsidiary Mistral Solutions has bagged fresh pilot contracts in the electronics, semiconductor and artificial intelligence (ESAI) division. The company said the new orders, though modest in value, are strategically important as they involve two of the world’s largest hyperscalers. Together, the pilot contracts are estimated at around $1 million.
One engagement covers the development of production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers, supporting one of the hyperscaler clients. The second contract focuses on creating development test apparatus for audio products linked to the other hyperscaler.
To execute these projects, Axiscades is ramping up its capabilities with new infrastructure in Bengaluru, including an Acoustic Lab and a 3D-printed PCB prototype facility. In addition, a front-end engineering team is being set up in the United States.
Earlier this week, the company also revealed two other pilot orders worth $1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors design, development and retrofit solutions. These were awarded by a leading aerospace OEM and a prominent aircraft cabin interior company with operations across Europe and the U.S.
