iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

2 Sep 2025 , 09:40 AM

AXISCADES Technologies Limited said on September 1 that it has won two pilot orders valued at $1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors covering design, development and retrofit work.

The projects have come from two global majors one a leading aerospace original equipment maker and the other a well-known cabin interiors specialist with operations across Europe and the US.

Having built over 20 years of expertise in aero-structures, AXISCADES is now broadening its presence into the interiors segment. The work will span cabin layouts, seating systems, electrical wiring, retrofit upgrades and technical documentation.

According to the company, this diversification strengthens its full-service engineering offerings and positions it to capture opportunities in the expanding aircraft interiors market, which is being driven by fleet modernisation and the demand for improved passenger comfort.

Commenting on the development, K P Mohanakrishnan, Dy CEO and President–Aerospace, said the order marks a strong endorsement of AXISCADES’ design and retrofit strengths. He added that the win is in line with the company’s focus on delivering sustainable, high-value solutions that can fuel long-term growth.

AXISCADES Technologies shares gained 2.83% in the early trade on September 2, 2025. AXISCADES Technologies shares gained a whopping 97% in the last year, 88% in the last last six months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Axiscades
  • business
  • market
  • markets
  • order win
  • stock market
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:40 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:31 AM
Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:08 AM
Axiscades Gains 3.15% as Subsidiary Secures DRDO Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Project

Axiscades Gains 3.15% as Subsidiary Secures DRDO Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|03:57 PM
RPP Infra Shares Jump 20% After Winning ₹1,125.94 Crore BHEL Contract

RPP Infra Shares Jump 20% After Winning ₹1,125.94 Crore BHEL Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|03:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.