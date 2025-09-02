AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

AXISCADES Technologies Limited said on September 1 that it has won two pilot orders valued at $1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors covering design, development and retrofit work.

The projects have come from two global majors one a leading aerospace original equipment maker and the other a well-known cabin interiors specialist with operations across Europe and the US.

Having built over 20 years of expertise in aero-structures, AXISCADES is now broadening its presence into the interiors segment. The work will span cabin layouts, seating systems, electrical wiring, retrofit upgrades and technical documentation.

According to the company, this diversification strengthens its full-service engineering offerings and positions it to capture opportunities in the expanding aircraft interiors market, which is being driven by fleet modernisation and the demand for improved passenger comfort.

Commenting on the development, K P Mohanakrishnan, Dy CEO and President–Aerospace, said the order marks a strong endorsement of AXISCADES’ design and retrofit strengths. He added that the win is in line with the company’s focus on delivering sustainable, high-value solutions that can fuel long-term growth.

AXISCADES Technologies shares gained 2.83% in the early trade on September 2, 2025. AXISCADES Technologies shares gained a whopping 97% in the last year, 88% in the last last six months.

