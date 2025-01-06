AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.7
-1
-7.85
20.14
Depreciation
-12.02
-13.46
-13.7
-9.92
Tax paid
0.91
-3.47
1.42
-6.78
Working capital
-28.37
-33.12
-110.13
12.18
Other operating items
Operating
-57.19
-51.07
-130.26
15.61
Capital expenditure
4.91
24.63
7.38
-39.31
Free cash flow
-52.28
-26.44
-122.88
-23.69
Equity raised
403.05
415.3
441.88
316.22
Investing
-66.53
2.28
242.14
119.8
Financing
0.97
35.64
42.39
0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
285.22
426.78
603.53
412.65
