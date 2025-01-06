iifl-logo-icon 1
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

721.85
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

AXISCADES Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.7

-1

-7.85

20.14

Depreciation

-12.02

-13.46

-13.7

-9.92

Tax paid

0.91

-3.47

1.42

-6.78

Working capital

-28.37

-33.12

-110.13

12.18

Other operating items

Operating

-57.19

-51.07

-130.26

15.61

Capital expenditure

4.91

24.63

7.38

-39.31

Free cash flow

-52.28

-26.44

-122.88

-23.69

Equity raised

403.05

415.3

441.88

316.22

Investing

-66.53

2.28

242.14

119.8

Financing

0.97

35.64

42.39

0.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

285.22

426.78

603.53

412.65

