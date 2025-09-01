Axiscades Gains 3.15% as Subsidiary Secures DRDO Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Project

Axiscades Technologies Ltd. shares surged 3.15% on Monday, September 1, after announcing that subsidiary Mistral Solutions won a development contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to upgrade the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.

The contract was awarded by the Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC). It covers the design and development of 10 Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for the aircraft’s cooling system.

The prototype phase of the project, valued at around ₹3 crore (excluding GST), is expected to be completed in 18 months. After successful development, the order will move into production, with a forecast requirement of 600 ECUs, translating into a potential order of around ₹150 crore over three to five years.

The announcement follows another defence order in August 2025, when Axiscades’ wholly owned arm, Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Pvt Ltd, secured a ₹223.95 crore contract with the Indian Army. That deal involves the supply of 212 units of 50-tonne tank transporter trailers over two years.

The back-to-back defence wins underline Axiscades’ growing presence in India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing sector, supported by strategic subsidiaries like Mistral Solutions.

