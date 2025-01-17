iifl-logo-icon 1
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

750
(0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.14

29.6

6.65

29.67

Op profit growth

-30.17

421.18

-54.64

-27.45

EBIT growth

-21.12

378.91

-66.25

-12.73

Net profit growth

-172.8

-460.66

-158.44

-50.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.21

13.62

3.38

7.96

EBIT margin

10.01

9.88

2.67

8.45

Net profit margin

-4.13

4.42

-1.58

2.9

RoCE

11.66

14.38

3.39

14.34

RoNW

-1.76

2.45

-0.69

1.53

RoA

-1.2

1.6

-0.5

1.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.61

8.02

0

3.85

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.6

-0.78

-7.14

0.5

Book value per share

78.97

83.34

77.15

79.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.11

3.46

0

41.98

P/CEPS

-3.16

-35.22

-19.44

319.2

P/B

0.5

0.33

1.8

2.02

EV/EBIDTA

2.16

2.08

18.38

11.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-36.12

-21.16

-2,481.63

-50.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.41

90.12

87.92

63.15

Inventory days

16.3

14.54

11.27

0.73

Creditor days

-40.32

-31.8

-28.81

-19.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.33

-2.35

-1.01

-3.2

Net debt / equity

0.06

0.32

0.26

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

0.3

1.11

4.31

0.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-18.8

-15.24

-10.57

-13.75

Employee costs

-50.89

-53.67

-54.63

-51.58

Other costs

-18.08

-17.46

-31.4

-26.69

