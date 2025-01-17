Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.14
29.6
6.65
29.67
Op profit growth
-30.17
421.18
-54.64
-27.45
EBIT growth
-21.12
378.91
-66.25
-12.73
Net profit growth
-172.8
-460.66
-158.44
-50.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.21
13.62
3.38
7.96
EBIT margin
10.01
9.88
2.67
8.45
Net profit margin
-4.13
4.42
-1.58
2.9
RoCE
11.66
14.38
3.39
14.34
RoNW
-1.76
2.45
-0.69
1.53
RoA
-1.2
1.6
-0.5
1.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.61
8.02
0
3.85
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.6
-0.78
-7.14
0.5
Book value per share
78.97
83.34
77.15
79.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.11
3.46
0
41.98
P/CEPS
-3.16
-35.22
-19.44
319.2
P/B
0.5
0.33
1.8
2.02
EV/EBIDTA
2.16
2.08
18.38
11.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-36.12
-21.16
-2,481.63
-50.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.41
90.12
87.92
63.15
Inventory days
16.3
14.54
11.27
0.73
Creditor days
-40.32
-31.8
-28.81
-19.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.33
-2.35
-1.01
-3.2
Net debt / equity
0.06
0.32
0.26
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.3
1.11
4.31
0.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-18.8
-15.24
-10.57
-13.75
Employee costs
-50.89
-53.67
-54.63
-51.58
Other costs
-18.08
-17.46
-31.4
-26.69
