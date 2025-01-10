AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.99
19.12
18.97
18.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
344.99
137
147.3
139.6
Net Worth
365.98
156.12
166.27
158.5
Minority Interest
Debt
292.95
336.03
50.28
66.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.94
8.3
0.05
0
Total Liabilities
665.87
500.45
216.6
224.93
Fixed Assets
34.13
38.36
23.89
28.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
416.18
380.84
335.57
320.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15
13.64
8.43
7.6
Networking Capital
100.04
48.68
-160.11
-147.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
72.21
51.88
38.44
28.2
Debtor Days
79.59
Other Current Assets
91.67
66.15
52.21
53.85
Sundry Creditors
-16.86
-19.37
-13.44
-12.52
Creditor Days
35.33
Other Current Liabilities
-46.98
-49.98
-237.32
-217.4
Cash
100.53
18.93
8.82
16.36
Total Assets
665.88
500.45
216.6
224.93
