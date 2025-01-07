iifl-logo-icon 1
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

129.31

232.11

232.58

234.86

yoy growth (%)

-44.28

-0.2

-0.97

-0.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-87.51

-144.65

-145.33

-138.12

As % of sales

67.67

62.32

62.48

58.81

Other costs

-38.32

-58.69

-81.13

-71.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.63

25.28

34.88

30.41

Operating profit

3.47

28.75

6.11

25.29

OPM

2.68

12.38

2.62

10.77

Depreciation

-12.02

-13.46

-13.7

-9.92

Interest expense

-15

-18.93

-7.2

-1.7

Other income

5.84

2.63

6.93

6.47

Profit before tax

-17.7

-1

-7.85

20.14

Taxes

0.91

-3.47

1.42

-6.78

Tax rate

-5.13

346.13

-18.12

-33.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.79

-4.48

-6.43

13.36

Exceptional items

-46.45

0

-2.98

-0.45

Net profit

-63.24

-4.48

-9.41

12.91

yoy growth (%)

1,310.78

-52.39

-172.94

-50.87

NPM

-48.9

-1.93

-4.04

5.49

