Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
129.31
232.11
232.58
234.86
yoy growth (%)
-44.28
-0.2
-0.97
-0.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-87.51
-144.65
-145.33
-138.12
As % of sales
67.67
62.32
62.48
58.81
Other costs
-38.32
-58.69
-81.13
-71.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.63
25.28
34.88
30.41
Operating profit
3.47
28.75
6.11
25.29
OPM
2.68
12.38
2.62
10.77
Depreciation
-12.02
-13.46
-13.7
-9.92
Interest expense
-15
-18.93
-7.2
-1.7
Other income
5.84
2.63
6.93
6.47
Profit before tax
-17.7
-1
-7.85
20.14
Taxes
0.91
-3.47
1.42
-6.78
Tax rate
-5.13
346.13
-18.12
-33.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.79
-4.48
-6.43
13.36
Exceptional items
-46.45
0
-2.98
-0.45
Net profit
-63.24
-4.48
-9.41
12.91
yoy growth (%)
1,310.78
-52.39
-172.94
-50.87
NPM
-48.9
-1.93
-4.04
5.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.