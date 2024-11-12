iifl-logo-icon 1
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

724.85
(2.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:56 AM

AXISCADES Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Axiscades Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider fund raising. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Axiscades Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as per Regulation 29(1)(h) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. September 26, 2024, have inter-alia approved: 1) the partial prepayment to the extent of Rs. 52.50 crores (Rupees Fifty-Two Crores and Fifty Lakhs Only) of unlisted unrated secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the Company 2) irrevocable corporate guarantee in favour of RBL Bank towards credit line upto Rs. 5,50,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crore Fifty Lakhs only) proposed to be availed by Epcogen Private Limited, Subsidiary of the Company 3) change of the Companys name from AXISCADES Technologies Limited to AXISCADES Mistral Technologies Limited as reserved by MCA and necessary alteration to Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to the extent of change of name and subject to the approval of the shareholders and other statutory / regulatory approvals, as applicable 4) to seek approval of the shareholders for the aforesaid name change and ancillary actions by way of Postal Ballot process. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Axiscades Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) - Mr. Tanmoy Chakrabarty
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
Axiscades Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results (IND-AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 & Auditors Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Axiscades Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023.

