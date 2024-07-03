SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹124.7
Prev. Close₹124.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.96
Day's High₹125.1
Day's Low₹119
52 Week's High₹166.19
52 Week's Low₹64.9
Book Value₹25.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,414.68
P/E76.32
EPS1.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
14.98
5.99
6.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
155.18
103.82
83.47
76.88
Net Worth
161.03
118.8
89.46
83.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
yoy growth (%)
0
1.81
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.84
-2.45
-2.41
-1.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.46
-0.44
1.14
1.65
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
-0.27
-0.35
Working capital
17.9
-5.26
0.71
-1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
1.81
0
0
Op profit growth
-8.84
16.3
11.6
4.1
EBIT growth
-205.2
-134.24
-22.05
14.78
Net profit growth
-204.67
-135.46
-3.89
17.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
52.66
46.96
10.7
0.31
0.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.66
46.96
10.7
0.31
0.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.97
11.7
4.13
21.29
5.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,205.65
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.7
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,748.3
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.25
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Renu Nanda
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhishek Singhania
Joint Managing Director
Partho Pratim Kar
Non Executive Director
Maneesh Mansingka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
YOGESH SHARMA
Independent Director
Rajiv Bajaj
Independent Director
Rajesh Relan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jaykay Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Jaykay Enterprises Limited (Formerly known J K Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in May, 1961. In priority, the Company was primarily involved in registrar and transfer agent services. At present, the Kanpur-based JK Synthetics manufactures synthetic yarns, fibres and fabrics, portland and white cement, chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and synthetic fibre-making machinery, and chemicals, and develops renewable energy sources. In 1973, a plant for making synthetic fibre machinery got commissioned in collaboration with Karl Fischer, Germany. In Mar.79, an acrylic fibre project was set up in tie-up with Technimont, Italy. In 1980, it made an entry into computer software by putting up an unit to manufacture facsimile systems and allied equipment. In 1988-89, it set up a complex in U.P. to manufacture aromatic and purified terephthalic acid (PTA).In 1991-92, it entered into collaborations with UOP Inter-American, US, for the aromatic process and with Krupp Koppers, Germany, and Uhde India, for engineering services and also tied up with Progress Software Corporation, US. It has a tie-up with MOCO, US, for the manufacture of PTA. In 1995 the company was granted the status of an Export House.During 1999-2000, the BIFR directed the Company to submit a revised rehabilitation proposal and IDBI has been appointed as the operating agency.The Mangrol Grey Cement project which was delayed for some years,was commissioned in December 2001 with a capacity of 7.50,000 MT p.a.The Compa
Read More
The Jaykay Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is ₹1414.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is 76.32 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaykay Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is ₹64.9 and ₹166.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 121.18%, 3 Years at 53.82%, 1 Year at 87.26%, 6 Month at 44.15%, 3 Month at 31.70% and 1 Month at -2.74%.
