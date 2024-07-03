Summary

Jaykay Enterprises Limited (Formerly known J K Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in May, 1961. In priority, the Company was primarily involved in registrar and transfer agent services. At present, the Kanpur-based JK Synthetics manufactures synthetic yarns, fibres and fabrics, portland and white cement, chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and synthetic fibre-making machinery, and chemicals, and develops renewable energy sources. In 1973, a plant for making synthetic fibre machinery got commissioned in collaboration with Karl Fischer, Germany. In Mar.79, an acrylic fibre project was set up in tie-up with Technimont, Italy. In 1980, it made an entry into computer software by putting up an unit to manufacture facsimile systems and allied equipment. In 1988-89, it set up a complex in U.P. to manufacture aromatic and purified terephthalic acid (PTA).In 1991-92, it entered into collaborations with UOP Inter-American, US, for the aromatic process and with Krupp Koppers, Germany, and Uhde India, for engineering services and also tied up with Progress Software Corporation, US. It has a tie-up with MOCO, US, for the manufacture of PTA. In 1995 the company was granted the status of an Export House.During 1999-2000, the BIFR directed the Company to submit a revised rehabilitation proposal and IDBI has been appointed as the operating agency.The Mangrol Grey Cement project which was delayed for some years,was commissioned in December 2001 with a capacity of 7.50,000 MT p.a.The Compa

