Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Share Price

121
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open124.7
  • Day's High125.1
  • 52 Wk High166.19
  • Prev. Close124.4
  • Day's Low119
  • 52 Wk Low 64.9
  • Turnover (lac)60.96
  • P/E76.32
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value25.48
  • EPS1.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,414.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.47%

Foreign: 0.46%

Indian: 60.10%

Non-Promoter- 1.31%

Institutions: 1.31%

Non-Institutions: 38.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.85

14.98

5.99

6.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

155.18

103.82

83.47

76.88

Net Worth

161.03

118.8

89.46

83.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

yoy growth (%)

0

1.81

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.84

-2.45

-2.41

-1.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.46

-0.44

1.14

1.65

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

-0.27

-0.35

Working capital

17.9

-5.26

0.71

-1.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

1.81

0

0

Op profit growth

-8.84

16.3

11.6

4.1

EBIT growth

-205.2

-134.24

-22.05

14.78

Net profit growth

-204.67

-135.46

-3.89

17.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

52.66

46.96

10.7

0.31

0.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.66

46.96

10.7

0.31

0.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.97

11.7

4.13

21.29

5.06

View Annually Results

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,205.65

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.7

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,748.3

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.25

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jaykay Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Renu Nanda

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhishek Singhania

Joint Managing Director

Partho Pratim Kar

Non Executive Director

Maneesh Mansingka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

YOGESH SHARMA

Independent Director

Rajiv Bajaj

Independent Director

Rajesh Relan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaykay Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Jaykay Enterprises Limited (Formerly known J K Synthetics Limited) was incorporated in May, 1961. In priority, the Company was primarily involved in registrar and transfer agent services. At present, the Kanpur-based JK Synthetics manufactures synthetic yarns, fibres and fabrics, portland and white cement, chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and synthetic fibre-making machinery, and chemicals, and develops renewable energy sources. In 1973, a plant for making synthetic fibre machinery got commissioned in collaboration with Karl Fischer, Germany. In Mar.79, an acrylic fibre project was set up in tie-up with Technimont, Italy. In 1980, it made an entry into computer software by putting up an unit to manufacture facsimile systems and allied equipment. In 1988-89, it set up a complex in U.P. to manufacture aromatic and purified terephthalic acid (PTA).In 1991-92, it entered into collaborations with UOP Inter-American, US, for the aromatic process and with Krupp Koppers, Germany, and Uhde India, for engineering services and also tied up with Progress Software Corporation, US. It has a tie-up with MOCO, US, for the manufacture of PTA. In 1995 the company was granted the status of an Export House.During 1999-2000, the BIFR directed the Company to submit a revised rehabilitation proposal and IDBI has been appointed as the operating agency.The Mangrol Grey Cement project which was delayed for some years,was commissioned in December 2001 with a capacity of 7.50,000 MT p.a.The Compa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jaykay Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Jaykay Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is ₹1414.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is 76.32 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaykay Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is ₹64.9 and ₹166.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd?

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 121.18%, 3 Years at 53.82%, 1 Year at 87.26%, 6 Month at 44.15%, 3 Month at 31.70% and 1 Month at -2.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaykay Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.57 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 39.06 %

