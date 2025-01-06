Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.46
-0.44
1.14
1.65
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
-0.27
-0.35
Working capital
17.9
-5.26
0.71
-1.97
Other operating items
Operating
18.25
-5.8
1.52
-0.74
Capital expenditure
4.74
0.08
0.02
0.33
Free cash flow
22.99
-5.72
1.55
-0.41
Equity raised
124.17
104.91
114.17
90.84
Investing
10.02
-8.59
2.9
18.22
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
157.19
90.6
118.62
108.64
