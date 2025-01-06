iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

118.2
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

Jaykay Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.46

-0.44

1.14

1.65

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

-0.27

-0.35

Working capital

17.9

-5.26

0.71

-1.97

Other operating items

Operating

18.25

-5.8

1.52

-0.74

Capital expenditure

4.74

0.08

0.02

0.33

Free cash flow

22.99

-5.72

1.55

-0.41

Equity raised

124.17

104.91

114.17

90.84

Investing

10.02

-8.59

2.9

18.22

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

157.19

90.6

118.62

108.64

