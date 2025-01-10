Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
14.98
5.99
6.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
155.18
103.82
83.47
76.88
Net Worth
161.03
118.8
89.46
83.48
Minority Interest
Debt
6.48
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
167.51
118.8
89.46
83.48
Fixed Assets
32.31
12.18
10.4
5.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.74
49.62
29.89
24.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
79.85
26.77
11.53
10
Inventories
1.02
0.34
0.26
0.26
Inventory Days
308.11
Sundry Debtors
3.04
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
90.74
30.43
15.5
13.68
Sundry Creditors
-1.7
-0.08
-0.14
-0.08
Creditor Days
94.8
Other Current Liabilities
-13.25
-3.92
-4.09
-3.86
Cash
8.62
30.24
37.66
43.57
Total Assets
167.52
118.81
89.48
83.48
