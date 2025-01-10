iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

125
(-3.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.85

14.98

5.99

6.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

155.18

103.82

83.47

76.88

Net Worth

161.03

118.8

89.46

83.48

Minority Interest

Debt

6.48

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

167.51

118.8

89.46

83.48

Fixed Assets

32.31

12.18

10.4

5.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

46.74

49.62

29.89

24.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

79.85

26.77

11.53

10

Inventories

1.02

0.34

0.26

0.26

Inventory Days

308.11

Sundry Debtors

3.04

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

90.74

30.43

15.5

13.68

Sundry Creditors

-1.7

-0.08

-0.14

-0.08

Creditor Days

94.8

Other Current Liabilities

-13.25

-3.92

-4.09

-3.86

Cash

8.62

30.24

37.66

43.57

Total Assets

167.52

118.81

89.48

83.48

