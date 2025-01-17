iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

127.2
(0.24%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

1.81

0

Op profit growth

-10.38

32.03

4.1

EBIT growth

-4,965.13

-126.09

-73.44

Net profit growth

-4,964.62

-131.63

-77.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,598.64

-1,783.86

-1,375.58

-1,321.32

EBIT margin

8,449.15

-173.66

677.58

2,551.37

Net profit margin

8,448.4

-173.67

558.96

2,440.31

RoCE

33.04

-0.73

2.58

RoNW

8.26

-0.18

0.53

RoA

8.26

-0.18

0.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.98

-0.14

0.46

1.99

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.95

-0.17

0.43

1.96

Book value per share

22.73

15.78

23.57

19.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.58

-11.85

10.58

1.12

P/CEPS

3.59

-9.73

11.18

1.13

P/B

0.94

0.1

0.2

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

4.62

37.85

6.12

-1.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-17.47

-3.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

308.11

308.11

313.71

Creditor days

-16.04

-15.09

-4.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11,199.12

58,779.72

-2,336.35

-94.02

Net debt / equity

-0.44

-0.46

-0.21

-0.35

Net debt / op. profit

8.84

4.99

4.54

6.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-599.17

-797.04

-577.54

-535.75

Other costs

-1,099.47

-1,086.82

-898.04

-885.57

