Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

yoy growth (%)

0

1.81

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.84

-2.45

-2.41

-1.74

As % of sales

599.17

797.04

799.76

577.54

Other costs

-3.38

-3.25

-2.52

-2.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,099.47

1,056.7

835.5

898.04

Operating profit

-4.92

-5.4

-4.64

-4.16

OPM

-1,598.64

-1,753.75

-1,535.26

-1,375.58

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

0

-9.1

-0.14

0

Other income

5.49

5.05

6

5.89

Profit before tax

0.46

-0.44

1.14

1.65

Taxes

0

0

-0.27

-0.35

Tax rate

0

0

-23.9

-21.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

-0.44

0.87

1.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0.37

0

Net profit

0.46

-0.44

1.24

1.29

yoy growth (%)

-204.67

-135.46

-3.89

17.21

NPM

150.26

-143.55

412.17

428.87

