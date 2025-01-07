Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
yoy growth (%)
0
1.81
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.84
-2.45
-2.41
-1.74
As % of sales
599.17
797.04
799.76
577.54
Other costs
-3.38
-3.25
-2.52
-2.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,099.47
1,056.7
835.5
898.04
Operating profit
-4.92
-5.4
-4.64
-4.16
OPM
-1,598.64
-1,753.75
-1,535.26
-1,375.58
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.07
-0.07
Interest expense
0
-9.1
-0.14
0
Other income
5.49
5.05
6
5.89
Profit before tax
0.46
-0.44
1.14
1.65
Taxes
0
0
-0.27
-0.35
Tax rate
0
0
-23.9
-21.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
-0.44
0.87
1.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0.37
0
Net profit
0.46
-0.44
1.24
1.29
yoy growth (%)
-204.67
-135.46
-3.89
17.21
NPM
150.26
-143.55
412.17
428.87
