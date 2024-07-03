iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

128.75
(1.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

22.63

36.62

7.9

0.23

0.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.63

36.62

7.9

0.23

0.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.35

10.19

3

3.29

3.95

Total Income

28.98

46.81

10.9

3.52

4.18

Total Expenditure

19.11

35.11

8.89

3.8

4.1

PBIDT

9.87

11.71

2.01

-0.28

0.08

Interest

3.21

0.59

0.08

0

0

PBDT

6.66

11.12

1.93

-0.28

0.08

Depreciation

2.7

0.84

0.13

0.06

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.75

0.03

0.64

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.71

10.26

1.15

-0.34

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

1.22

0.96

-0.58

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.49

9.29

18.57

6.87

-0.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.49

9.29

18.57

6.87

-0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.62

2.05

5.48

1.85

-0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.85

5.25

4.76

3.71

3.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

43.61

31.97

25.44

-121.73

34.78

PBDTM(%)

29.42

30.36

24.43

-121.73

34.78

PATM(%)

20.81

28.01

14.55

-147.82

4.34

