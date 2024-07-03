Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
22.63
36.62
7.9
0.23
0.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.63
36.62
7.9
0.23
0.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.35
10.19
3
3.29
3.95
Total Income
28.98
46.81
10.9
3.52
4.18
Total Expenditure
19.11
35.11
8.89
3.8
4.1
PBIDT
9.87
11.71
2.01
-0.28
0.08
Interest
3.21
0.59
0.08
0
0
PBDT
6.66
11.12
1.93
-0.28
0.08
Depreciation
2.7
0.84
0.13
0.06
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.75
0.03
0.64
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.71
10.26
1.15
-0.34
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
1.22
0.96
-0.58
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.49
9.29
18.57
6.87
-0.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.49
9.29
18.57
6.87
-0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.62
2.05
5.48
1.85
-0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.85
5.25
4.76
3.71
3.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
43.61
31.97
25.44
-121.73
34.78
PBDTM(%)
29.42
30.36
24.43
-121.73
34.78
PATM(%)
20.81
28.01
14.55
-147.82
4.34
