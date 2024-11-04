iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaykay Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

128.5
(0.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Jaykay Enter. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended Sep 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
JAYKAY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202426 Jan 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on July 9, 2023, approving the issuance of 5,84,57,688 fully paid equity shares of face value of ?1/- each at a price of ? 25/- (including a premium of ?24/- per equity share) by way of rights issue to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in ratio of 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 fully paid-up equity shares for an amount aggregating to ?14,614.42 lakhs, in accordance with Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (Issue). Pursuant to the above referred board approval and as approved by the Rights Issue Committee in its meeting held on January 25, 2024, the company has filed the Draft Letter of Offer dated January 25, 2024, in connection with the issue with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
JAYKAY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
JAYKAY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Board Meeting Outcome for the Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

