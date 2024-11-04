Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended Sep 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

JAYKAY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 26 Jan 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on July 9, 2023, approving the issuance of 5,84,57,688 fully paid equity shares of face value of ?1/- each at a price of ? 25/- (including a premium of ?24/- per equity share) by way of rights issue to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in ratio of 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 fully paid-up equity shares for an amount aggregating to ?14,614.42 lakhs, in accordance with Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (Issue). Pursuant to the above referred board approval and as approved by the Rights Issue Committee in its meeting held on January 25, 2024, the company has filed the Draft Letter of Offer dated January 25, 2024, in connection with the issue with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

JAYKAY ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024