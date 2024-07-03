iifl-logo-icon 1
ITI Ltd Share Price

544.35
(19.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open473.4
  • Day's High548.5
  • 52 Wk High457.1
  • Prev. Close457.1
  • Day's Low473.4
  • 52 Wk Low 210
  • Turnover (lac)4,57,126.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52,305.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ITI Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

473.4

Prev. Close

457.1

Turnover(Lac.)

4,57,126.77

Day's High

548.5

Day's Low

473.4

52 Week's High

457.1

52 Week's Low

210

Book Value

16.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52,305.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ITI Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

ITI Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

ITI Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 7.97%

Institutions: 7.97%

Non-Institutions: 2.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ITI Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

960.89

1,056.58

1,005.08

933.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

788.58

1,283.15

1,568.4

1,474.7

Net Worth

1,749.47

2,339.73

2,573.48

2,408.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,362.18

2,058.86

1,668.36

1,475.14

yoy growth (%)

14.73

23.4

13.09

-3.46

Raw materials

-437.22

-467.42

-594.06

-557.18

As % of sales

18.5

22.7

35.6

37.77

Employee costs

-290.43

-231

-204.22

-225.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.2

150.85

92.53

230.56

Depreciation

-41.84

-41.89

-37.09

-24.85

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

243.76

118.01

177.2

114.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.73

23.4

13.09

-3.46

Op profit growth

-65.71

-248.96

-223.34

-177.77

EBIT growth

-41.41

46.48

-48.17

-8.36

Net profit growth

-92.57

63.02

-59.86

-13.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,263.63

1,395.45

1,860.73

2,362.18

2,058.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,263.63

1,395.45

1,860.73

2,362.18

2,058.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.64

52.78

254.57

161.38

183.89

ITI Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ITI Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance) & CFO

Rajeev Srivastava

Independent Director

Raja Nayak

Independent Director

Billeswar Sinha

Independent Director

Mamta Palariya

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Rajesh Rai

Director (Production)

S Jeyanthi

Nominee (Govt)

Kanwar Vinod Kumar

Director (Marketing)

Ramana Babu C V

Nominee (Govt)

Kanwar Vinod Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

Mukesh Mangal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ITI Ltd

Summary

ITI Limited is the leading provider of Electronic manufacturing i.e Defence electronics products & systems. The Company offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. They manufacture mobile infrastructure equipment based on global system for mobile (GSM) technology and code division multiple access (CDMA) technologies.The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across six locations at Bangalore (Karnataka), Naini (UP), Rae Bareli (UP), Mankapur (UP), Palakkad (Kerala) and Srinagar (J&K). They have a countrywide network of marketing/ service outlets. Their regional offices are located at New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Kochi. Also, they have their Network Systems Unit at Bangalore. The company has three R&D Centers located at Bangalore, Naini and Mankapur.ITI Ltd was incorporated in January 25th, 1950. The Company was Indias first Public Sector Unit. It had tie ups with Alcatel, France, and NKT, Denmark, for switching equipment and optical link technical equipment, with NEC, Japan for digital microwave equipment. In December 1992, it formed a joint venture with Valvas and ISL, namely IT Communications Pte Ltd, Singapore.During the year 1995-96, the company inaugurated the countrys first computerized trunk manual exchange at Cuttack and Orissa. They also indigenously develope
Company FAQs

What is the ITI Ltd share price today?

The ITI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹544.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of ITI Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITI Ltd is ₹52305.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ITI Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ITI Ltd is 0 and 27.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ITI Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITI Ltd is ₹210 and ₹457.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ITI Ltd?

ITI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.97%, 3 Years at 56.99%, 1 Year at 46.60%, 6 Month at 48.00%, 3 Month at 76.96% and 1 Month at 59.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ITI Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ITI Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 7.97 %
Public - 2.03 %

