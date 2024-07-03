Summary

ITI Limited is the leading provider of Electronic manufacturing i.e Defence electronics products & systems. The Company offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. They manufacture mobile infrastructure equipment based on global system for mobile (GSM) technology and code division multiple access (CDMA) technologies.The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across six locations at Bangalore (Karnataka), Naini (UP), Rae Bareli (UP), Mankapur (UP), Palakkad (Kerala) and Srinagar (J&K). They have a countrywide network of marketing/ service outlets. Their regional offices are located at New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Kochi. Also, they have their Network Systems Unit at Bangalore. The company has three R&D Centers located at Bangalore, Naini and Mankapur.ITI Ltd was incorporated in January 25th, 1950. The Company was Indias first Public Sector Unit. It had tie ups with Alcatel, France, and NKT, Denmark, for switching equipment and optical link technical equipment, with NEC, Japan for digital microwave equipment. In December 1992, it formed a joint venture with Valvas and ISL, namely IT Communications Pte Ltd, Singapore.During the year 1995-96, the company inaugurated the countrys first computerized trunk manual exchange at Cuttack and Orissa. They also indigenously develope

