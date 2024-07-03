SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹473.4
Prev. Close₹457.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,57,126.77
Day's High₹548.5
Day's Low₹473.4
52 Week's High₹457.1
52 Week's Low₹210
Book Value₹16.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52,305.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.Read More
This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
960.89
1,056.58
1,005.08
933.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
788.58
1,283.15
1,568.4
1,474.7
Net Worth
1,749.47
2,339.73
2,573.48
2,408.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,362.18
2,058.86
1,668.36
1,475.14
yoy growth (%)
14.73
23.4
13.09
-3.46
Raw materials
-437.22
-467.42
-594.06
-557.18
As % of sales
18.5
22.7
35.6
37.77
Employee costs
-290.43
-231
-204.22
-225.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.2
150.85
92.53
230.56
Depreciation
-41.84
-41.89
-37.09
-24.85
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
243.76
118.01
177.2
114.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.73
23.4
13.09
-3.46
Op profit growth
-65.71
-248.96
-223.34
-177.77
EBIT growth
-41.41
46.48
-48.17
-8.36
Net profit growth
-92.57
63.02
-59.86
-13.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,263.63
1,395.45
1,860.73
2,362.18
2,058.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,263.63
1,395.45
1,860.73
2,362.18
2,058.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.64
52.78
254.57
161.38
183.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance) & CFO
Rajeev Srivastava
Independent Director
Raja Nayak
Independent Director
Billeswar Sinha
Independent Director
Mamta Palariya
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Rajesh Rai
Director (Production)
S Jeyanthi
Nominee (Govt)
Kanwar Vinod Kumar
Director (Marketing)
Ramana Babu C V
Nominee (Govt)
Kanwar Vinod Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
Mukesh Mangal
Summary
ITI Limited is the leading provider of Electronic manufacturing i.e Defence electronics products & systems. The Company offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. They manufacture mobile infrastructure equipment based on global system for mobile (GSM) technology and code division multiple access (CDMA) technologies.The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across six locations at Bangalore (Karnataka), Naini (UP), Rae Bareli (UP), Mankapur (UP), Palakkad (Kerala) and Srinagar (J&K). They have a countrywide network of marketing/ service outlets. Their regional offices are located at New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Kochi. Also, they have their Network Systems Unit at Bangalore. The company has three R&D Centers located at Bangalore, Naini and Mankapur.ITI Ltd was incorporated in January 25th, 1950. The Company was Indias first Public Sector Unit. It had tie ups with Alcatel, France, and NKT, Denmark, for switching equipment and optical link technical equipment, with NEC, Japan for digital microwave equipment. In December 1992, it formed a joint venture with Valvas and ISL, namely IT Communications Pte Ltd, Singapore.During the year 1995-96, the company inaugurated the countrys first computerized trunk manual exchange at Cuttack and Orissa. They also indigenously develope
Read More
The ITI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹544.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITI Ltd is ₹52305.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ITI Ltd is 0 and 27.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITI Ltd is ₹210 and ₹457.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ITI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.97%, 3 Years at 56.99%, 1 Year at 46.60%, 6 Month at 48.00%, 3 Month at 76.96% and 1 Month at 59.02%.
