|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Nov 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of 74th Annual General Meeting to be held over Video Conference Extension of time for holding AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Intimation of date of Annual General Meeting of ITI Limited Intimation of book closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024) Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of 74th AGM, Book Closure and E Voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024) Proceedings of 74th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.Read More
This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.