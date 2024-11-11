iifl-logo-icon 1
ITI Ltd AGM

385.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:19:57 AM

ITI CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Nov 202423 Aug 2024
Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of 74th Annual General Meeting to be held over Video Conference Extension of time for holding AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Intimation of date of Annual General Meeting of ITI Limited Intimation of book closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024) Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of 74th AGM, Book Closure and E Voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024) Proceedings of 74th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

ITI: Related News

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.



