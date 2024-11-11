iifl-logo-icon 1
ITI Ltd Balance Sheet

441.8
(0.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

960.89

1,056.58

1,005.08

933.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

788.58

1,283.15

1,568.4

1,474.7

Net Worth

1,749.47

2,339.73

2,573.48

2,408.22

Minority Interest

Debt

1,796.06

1,876.59

1,612.87

1,465.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,545.53

4,216.32

4,186.35

3,873.48

Fixed Assets

2,874.25

2,890.99

2,879.08

2,870.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-161.57

1,110.07

1,000.37

454.49

Inventories

264.2

289.78

233.42

233.73

Inventory Days

36.11

Sundry Debtors

2,440.81

2,429.28

2,729.9

2,552.1

Debtor Days

394.34

Other Current Assets

3,193.08

3,671.36

3,431.03

2,712.12

Sundry Creditors

-1,557.47

-1,376.68

-1,690.06

-1,885.43

Creditor Days

291.33

Other Current Liabilities

-4,502.19

-3,903.67

-3,703.92

-3,158.03

Cash

832.42

214.84

306.5

547.61

Total Assets

3,545.51

4,216.31

4,186.36

3,873.49

ITI : related Articles

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

Read More
ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

Read More

