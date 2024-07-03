iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITI Ltd Nine Monthly Results

481.5
(-1.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

662.35

620.18

719.23

1,095.86

1,408.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

662.35

620.18

719.23

1,095.86

1,408.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.26

42.63

29.03

96.64

171.28

Total Income

697.61

662.81

748.26

1,192.5

1,579.67

Total Expenditure

807.57

768.19

807.85

1,223.82

1,328.15

PBIDT

-109.96

-105.38

-59.59

-31.32

251.52

Interest

181.17

146.41

139.74

125.97

104.72

PBDT

-291.13

-251.79

-199.33

-157.29

146.8

Depreciation

38.94

36.07

36.99

32.8

32.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-330.07

-287.86

-236.32

-190.09

114.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-330.07

-287.86

-236.36

-190.18

114.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-330.07

-287.86

-236.36

-190.18

114.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.44

-3.06

-2.53

-2.05

1.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

960.89

949.58

925.12

925.12

897

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

94,95,77,352

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.6

-16.99

-8.28

-2.85

17.85

PBDTM(%)

-43.95

-40.59

-27.71

-14.35

10.42

PATM(%)

-49.83

-46.41

-32.85

-17.34

8.12

ITI: Related NEWS

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

Read More
ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ITI Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.