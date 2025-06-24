iifl-logo
ITI Ltd Wraps Up ₹200 Crore Land Deal with C-DOT

24 Jun 2025 , 03:05 PM

ITI Limited, the state-owned telecom manufacturer, has officially wrapped up a long-pending land deal with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). The remittance marks the completion of a ₹200 crore transaction involving the sale of a 22.26-acre property situated in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

The deal, which had been in regulatory limbo for years, was resolved under the Alternate Mechanism for Resolution of Commercial Disputes (AMRCD). The payment finalises a settlement between two state-owned bodies and is being executed through a registered sale deed, in line with the revised AMRCD order, first disclosed by ITI in its filing dated July 12, 2024.

With this, ITI has received the full consideration agreed upon, effectively settling all terms under the revised understanding with C-DOT.

On the financial front, ITI is showing signs of recovery. For the quarter ended March 2025, the telecom PSU significantly trimmed its net loss to ₹4.4 crore, a stark improvement from the ₹238.8 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

This rebound, however, was helped by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹62.4 crore, which provided a much-needed buffer to the bottom line. Revenue jumped 74% year-on-year, touching ₹1,045.7 crore, compared to ₹601 crore a year ago indicating better execution and stronger business momentum.

The company also managed to limit its EBITDA loss, bringing it down to ₹28.2 crore from ₹173.8 crore. ITI’s last notably profitable quarter was back in March 2022, when it posted a net profit of ₹356 crore a benchmark it’s now gradually inching toward once again.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
