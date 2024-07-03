iifl-logo-icon 1
ITI Ltd Annually Results

438.95
(-8.46%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,263.63

1,395.45

1,860.73

2,362.18

2,058.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,263.63

1,395.45

1,860.73

2,362.18

2,058.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.64

52.78

254.57

161.38

183.89

Total Income

1,308.27

1,448.23

2,115.3

2,523.56

2,242.76

Total Expenditure

1,582.68

1,549

1,753.45

2,310.92

1,912.73

PBIDT

-274.41

-100.77

361.85

212.64

330.03

Interest

241.39

209.58

192.13

159.59

140.66

PBDT

-515.8

-310.35

169.72

53.05

189.37

Depreciation

53.12

49.5

50.03

41.85

41.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-568.92

-359.85

119.69

11.2

147.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-568.92

-359.85

119.69

9.48

145.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-568.92

-359.85

119.69

9.48

145.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.93

-3.81

1.28

0.1

1.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

960.89

949.58

933.52

933.52

925.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.71

-7.22

19.44

9

16.02

PBDTM(%)

-40.81

-22.24

9.12

2.24

9.19

PATM(%)

-45.02

-25.78

6.43

0.47

7.16

ITI: Related NEWS

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

