ITI Ltd Half Yearly Results

481.5
(-1.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,536.18

860.12

403.51

1,031.62

363.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,536.18

860.12

403.51

1,031.62

363.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.71

22.04

22.6

20.34

32.44

Total Income

1,565.89

882.16

426.11

1,051.96

396.27

Total Expenditure

1,585.21

1,077.02

505.66

1,072.05

476.95

PBIDT

-19.32

-194.86

-79.55

-20.09

-80.68

Interest

114.71

117.47

123.92

113.84

95.74

PBDT

-134.03

-312.33

-203.47

-133.93

-176.42

Depreciation

27.61

27.77

25.35

25.67

23.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-161.64

-340.1

-228.82

-159.6

-200.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-161.64

-340.1

-228.82

-159.6

-200.25

Extra-ordinary Items

-27.38

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-134.26

-340.1

-228.82

-159.6

-200.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.68

0

-2.39

0

-2.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

960.89

960.89

960.89

949.58

949.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.25

-22.65

-19.71

-1.94

-22.17

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-10.52

-39.54

-56.7

-15.47

-55.03

ITI: Related NEWS

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

