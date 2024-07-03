iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITI Ltd Quarterly Results

489.95
(-9.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,016.2

519.98

601.28

258.84

246.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,016.2

519.98

601.28

258.84

246.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.67

15.04

9.39

13.08

9.61

Total Income

1,030.87

535.02

610.67

271.92

256.08

Total Expenditure

1,025.91

559.3

775.09

302.33

299.47

PBIDT

4.96

-24.28

-164.42

-30.41

-43.39

Interest

61.56

53.15

60.22

57.25

69.3

PBDT

-56.6

-77.43

-224.64

-87.66

-112.69

Depreciation

13.73

13.88

14.18

13.59

13.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-70.33

-91.31

-238.82

-101.25

-126.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-70.33

-91.31

-238.82

-101.25

-126.01

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.91

-26.47

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-69.42

-64.84

-238.82

-101.25

-126.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.73

-0.95

-2.49

-1.05

-1.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

960.89

960.89

960.89

960.89

960.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.48

-4.66

-27.34

-11.74

-17.6

PBDTM(%)

-5.56

-14.89

-37.36

-33.86

-45.72

PATM(%)

-6.92

-17.56

-39.71

-39.11

-51.12

ITI: Related NEWS

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

Read More
ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ITI Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.