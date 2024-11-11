iifl-logo-icon 1
ITI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

544.35
(19.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

ITI FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.2

150.85

92.53

230.56

Depreciation

-41.84

-41.89

-37.09

-24.85

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

243.76

118.01

177.2

114.08

Other operating items

Operating

213.11

226.97

232.64

319.78

Capital expenditure

49.44

40.14

111.72

138.09

Free cash flow

262.56

267.11

344.36

457.87

Equity raised

2,829.37

2,131.44

1,809

1,336.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

609.68

556.87

632.39

302.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,701.62

2,955.42

2,785.75

2,097.27

ITI : related Articles

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

Read More
ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

Read More

