ITI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.2
150.85
92.53
230.56
Depreciation
-41.84
-41.89
-37.09
-24.85
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
243.76
118.01
177.2
114.08
Other operating items
Operating
213.11
226.97
232.64
319.78
Capital expenditure
49.44
40.14
111.72
138.09
Free cash flow
262.56
267.11
344.36
457.87
Equity raised
2,829.37
2,131.44
1,809
1,336.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
609.68
556.87
632.39
302.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,701.62
2,955.42
2,785.75
2,097.27
The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.Read More
This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.Read More
