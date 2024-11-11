Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,362.18
2,058.86
1,668.36
1,475.14
yoy growth (%)
14.73
23.4
13.09
-3.46
Raw materials
-437.22
-467.42
-594.06
-557.18
As % of sales
18.5
22.7
35.6
37.77
Employee costs
-290.43
-231
-204.22
-225.5
As % of sales
12.29
11.22
12.24
15.28
Other costs
-1,583.25
-1,210.92
-970.45
-611.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.02
58.81
58.16
41.42
Operating profit
51.26
149.51
-100.37
81.37
OPM
2.17
7.26
-6.01
5.51
Depreciation
-41.84
-41.89
-37.09
-24.85
Interest expense
-159.59
-140.65
-106.47
-153.41
Other income
161.37
183.89
336.47
327.45
Profit before tax
11.2
150.85
92.53
230.56
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.2
150.85
92.53
230.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.2
150.85
92.53
230.56
yoy growth (%)
-92.57
63.02
-59.86
-13.44
NPM
0.47
7.32
5.54
15.62
