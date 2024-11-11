iifl-logo-icon 1
ITI Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

489.95
(-9.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,362.18

2,058.86

1,668.36

1,475.14

yoy growth (%)

14.73

23.4

13.09

-3.46

Raw materials

-437.22

-467.42

-594.06

-557.18

As % of sales

18.5

22.7

35.6

37.77

Employee costs

-290.43

-231

-204.22

-225.5

As % of sales

12.29

11.22

12.24

15.28

Other costs

-1,583.25

-1,210.92

-970.45

-611.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.02

58.81

58.16

41.42

Operating profit

51.26

149.51

-100.37

81.37

OPM

2.17

7.26

-6.01

5.51

Depreciation

-41.84

-41.89

-37.09

-24.85

Interest expense

-159.59

-140.65

-106.47

-153.41

Other income

161.37

183.89

336.47

327.45

Profit before tax

11.2

150.85

92.53

230.56

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.2

150.85

92.53

230.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.2

150.85

92.53

230.56

yoy growth (%)

-92.57

63.02

-59.86

-13.44

NPM

0.47

7.32

5.54

15.62

ITI : related Articles

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

