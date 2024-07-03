ITI Ltd Summary

ITI Limited is the leading provider of Electronic manufacturing i.e Defence electronics products & systems. The Company offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. They manufacture mobile infrastructure equipment based on global system for mobile (GSM) technology and code division multiple access (CDMA) technologies.The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across six locations at Bangalore (Karnataka), Naini (UP), Rae Bareli (UP), Mankapur (UP), Palakkad (Kerala) and Srinagar (J&K). They have a countrywide network of marketing/ service outlets. Their regional offices are located at New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Kochi. Also, they have their Network Systems Unit at Bangalore. The company has three R&D Centers located at Bangalore, Naini and Mankapur.ITI Ltd was incorporated in January 25th, 1950. The Company was Indias first Public Sector Unit. It had tie ups with Alcatel, France, and NKT, Denmark, for switching equipment and optical link technical equipment, with NEC, Japan for digital microwave equipment. In December 1992, it formed a joint venture with Valvas and ISL, namely IT Communications Pte Ltd, Singapore.During the year 1995-96, the company inaugurated the countrys first computerized trunk manual exchange at Cuttack and Orissa. They also indigenously developed, manufactured, installed and commissioned the Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON). They signed an MoU for strategic alliance with Mahindra British Telecom (MBT), for joint business development and project management. Also, they entered into a strategic alliance with MTNL for further expansion of their GSM network. During the year 2003-04, the company introduced new products in the BSNL Network, namely corDect, V 5.2 AN RAX of C-DOT design, Managed Leased Line Network, Digital Loop Carrier SDH, CDMA based Fixed Wireless Terminal and Mobile Terminals. They entered into the IT segment by supplying Smart Card based Pay Phones, SIM Cards, Info Kiosk, IVRS, Narrow Brand Remote Access Servers and MPLS Routers.During the year 2004-05, the company manufactured a number of new products like GSM-BTS, Digital Loop Carrier (DLC-SDH), CDMA based IFWT, SIM Cards, etc. In May 2004, the Company signed a collaboration agreement with Tejas Networks for Next Generation SDH equipment to fully comply with latest GR Specifications. In June 2004, they signed a collaboration agreement with G&D (Giesecke Devrient), Germany for manufacture of SIM Cards. In August 2004, the company signed an MoU with Adhunik Power Systems for Automated Integrated Management System. Also, they signed an MoU with BSNL for revenue sharing project for running Broadband VSAT services. In September 2004, they signed a collaboration agreement with Tekelec for manufacture of Soft-switch based IP TAX Standalone Signal Transfer Point equipment.During the year 2005-06, the company manufactured a number of new products such as GSM-BTS, Edge TRU, Conversion Kits, DLC Broadband, New Generation STM-DTH, SSTP, ADSL-DSKAM. During the year 2006-07, they manufactured many new products such as GSM-BTS, Edge TRU, Conversion kits, New Generation STM-SDH and SSTP. Also, they inducted Energy Saving Devices and Power Distribution Automation Projects in Power Sector. During the year 2007-08, the company introduced new products such as GSM, 2G/3G, CDMA, IFWT, SDH, MLLN, NGN, ADSL, WIMAX, G-PON etc.During the year 2008-09, the company bagged the order of 9 Million Lines GSM (Global System for Mobile) from BSNL, West Zone and supplied Rs 590 crore worth of equipments to BSNL, West Zone. They also bagged the order of 9 Million Lines GSM from BSNL for South Zone and supplied worth of Rs 342 crore of equipments. They made a technical collaboration with Point Red Telecom, Bangalore in order to address business of deployment of Wi- MAX Networks.During the year 2009-10, the company in collaboration with Alphion Corporation, USA, deployed the G-Pon Technology in BSNL Network. They established the manufacturing facility for Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPoN) at their Rae Bareli Plant and successfully supplied equipment to the tune of Rs 270 crore to BSNL. Also, they implemented the National Population Register Project of the Ministry of Home Affairs at their Palakkad Plant. During the year, the company commissioned and put into service Next Generation Switch for mobile connectivity with 500,000 capacities at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, as a part of their two million 2G & 3G GSM project for MTNL, Mumbai. The company Regional office, Bangalore, in conjunction with their consortium partner Ojus Healthcare Pvt Ltd of Bangalore made forays into telemedicine field for 70 sites across various states in India to provide the Oncology specialist the OncoNET Centres at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Ocnology, Bangalore and Mandya Institute of Medical Science, Mandya.In June 2009, the company set up Date Centre in Bangalore Plant in association with Trimax Date Centre Services Ltd. In March 17, 2010, the company inaugurated a new integrated R&D laboratory at ITI Plant in Bangalore. In April 2010, Public Relations Council of India conferred Special Corporate Collateral Award 2010 to the company for their House Journal Doorvani. In December 2010, the company signed an agreement to evaluate, discuss and negotiate contractual relationship concerning the Transfer of Technology for C-DoT Gigabit Passive Optical Network (G-PON) System. The co-operation in this product line will be used for developing indigenous manufacturing of the product in ITI.The company has sold their entire (49%) equity stake in India Satcom Ltd for a sales consideration of Rs 3 crore in favour of Chris Tech Systems Pvt Ltd and sale of proceeds are kept in Escrow Account awaiting Government approval.The company is envisaging setting up of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) or Joint Venture Companies (JVs) in Rae Bareli (WiMax & CPE), Naini (GPON) & (GEPON) and Bangalore (IP Core Systems) as a part of companys revival plan. The company is exploring setting up a Data center in other units of the company to encash huge market potential in the areas of secured data storing.ITI Bangalore plant successfully executed the purchase order worth Rs.47.20 crore for Next Generation Network (NGN) products received from BSNL. Further, Advance Purchase Order (APO) from BSNL to the tune of Rs 120 crore is available for execution of this project during 2015-16.During FY 2015-16, ITI implemented GSM Projects in BSNL West Zone and MTNL-Mumbai in technology alliance with M/s Alcatel-Lucent & in South Zone in technology alliance with M/s Huawei. The Annual Maintenance Contract related works have been carried out in these zones.In the year 2015-16, ITI had executed orders from Defense sector for IP encryptors, NGN (BU), 5C telephone instruments etc.The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), on 24th February 2014 approved financial assistance, based on the recommendations of Board for Reconstruction of Public Sector Enterprises (BRPSE) to an extent of Rs 4156.79 crore for the revival of the Company. The fund infusion will be capital grant of Rs 2264 crore in the form of equity and the balance amount of Rs 1892.79 crore in the form of grant-in-aid. The Company has received Rs192 crores from Ministry of Communications and IT for meeting the expenditure towards CAPEX implementation of various projects in its various plants, during February 2015. Government of India vide letter no.20-36/2012- FAC-II dated 20 July 2016 has communicated the approval of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to transfer requisite number of shares of President of India to Special National Investment Fund to meet SEBIs minimum public shareholding requirement. The Board of Director in its meeting held on 11 August 2016 has approved allotment of 19,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par amounting to Rs 192,00,00,000 to President of India.During FY 2016, the supply consisted of NGN supplies worth Rs 63.22 crores under the Governments prestigious Digital India Initiative. Under services, the unit executed Rs 65.11 crores for GSM-SZ AMC, Rs 8.6 crores for Defence AMC, Rs 0.09 crores for CDMA WLL AMC and Rs 13.97 crores for Data Centre Business. The Unit also supplied Defence Equipments worth Rs 3.82 crores, ISAT for CRPF Rs 1.23 crores, Telephones for Defence and BSNL worth Rs 0.47 crores; Primary MUX for BSNL for Rs 0.45 crores, Contract Manufacturing and Reliability Lab services Rs 0.9 crores and Spares Rs 0.07 crores.During FY 2017, the supply consisted of NGN supplies worth Rs.35.86 Crores under the Governments prestigious Digital India Initiative. Under services, the unit executed GSM-SZ AMC of Rs.76.25 Crores, Defense AMC of Rs.13.65 Crores and generated revenue of Rs.19.13 Crores from Data Centre Business. The Unit also supplied Defense Equipments worth Rs.62.55 Crores, ISAT for CRPF - Rs.1.57 Crores, Telephones for Defense and BSNL worth Rs.0.79 Crores; Primary MUX for BSNL for Rs.2.58 Crores, Contract Manufacturing and Reliability Lab services Rs. 0.78 Crores, and Spares Rs.0.01 Crores. Under the revival plan Phase I, 6 projects viz Legacy secrecy projects, 1 Gigabit encryptor, Multi-channel Encryption Unit, PSU Business, SCADA, MUX, Telephone, Data Centre and IT Projects are implemented. All the manufacturing areas viz. IGI, Component Test Labs, PCB Plant, SMT Line, Central Machine Shop, Coil Winding, Injection Moulding, Inspection and Testing, Material Handling, Reliability Chambers, Air conditioning Plants, Power backups like UPS, DG sets, Safety Equipments, Servers, Desktops, Laptops etc. were upgraded with modern equipments to take care of latest technology in Electronics Manufacturing. Similarly, R&D upgraded the research facilities by inductin latest development tools for future requirements. R&D took on development of Multi channel Encryption Units (MCEU), Gigabit Encryptor, Optical transport Unit (OTU1 & OTU2), 1G & 10 G Interface for NFS secrecy, etc.During FY 2017, the Bangalore Plant has signed about 4 MoUs for development manufature and supply of Radio Modem, CLIP phones, Antenna and Ruggedised MUX equipment.The Company commissioned EMI/EMC Lab Chamber and Test System in June 2019. It set up Safety Lab service, which commenced from June 2019. It developed products in areas like Encryption Systems for Defence, Network Solutions for Communication Network, Power Supply Modules and Integrated Selection System. Out of these, the Encryption products have been undergone Field trials andtesting & Evaluation by customers. It has also ventured in to diversifi ed products/services/solutions like OFC /HDPE pipe manufacturing, Smart card manufacturing, Radio modem, Antenna, Data Centre services (SaaS, Aadhaar based authentication Services etc.), Digital Mobile wallet TAG-ITI for cashless transaction, Products / solutions under IOT verticals, Component screening, manufacturing and supply of avionics modules for ISRO, Set top box, Hand Held Terminals, Mini PC, Smart energy meter manufacturing etc. It has installed manufacturing line for Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) at Rae Bareli unit. The Company signed contract for prestigious project of National Importance (ASCON-IV) on 01st October 2020 with the Indian Army. It had executed the first 3 phases of ASCON project. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra, to work together in the areas of 4G & 5G Wireless Technology, Equipment Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Health Care services. It has also signed MoU with TCS, a leading IT and ITeS services organization. In FY 2021, Company has signed contract with Ministry of Defence for execution of the mega order of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV project worth Rs 7,796.39 crores, which includes Installation, commissioning and maintenance of telecom equipment, NMS, mobile nodes and civil works for providing the complete infrastructure at various sites and roll out of optical fiber network. The project covers IP MPLS-based communication network with microwave radio & satellite Spread across northern, north-eastern and western regions. It completed Design, Development, Manufacture and Supply of various types ofEncryptor i.e Multi-Capacity Encryptor Unit (MCEU), IP Encryptor, Terminal End Secrecy Device (TSED), Secure Fax, etc for variousDefence and Govt. Sectors. It has installed 8 systems at various strategic locations under the jurisdiction of GPO, Bangalore. It signed the ToT agreement with VSSC/ISRO Trivandrum for the Manufacturing of portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator (called Shwaas). ITI Limited Palakkad has ventured into the field of manufacturing and marketing of Laptop and have hosted two models namely ITIB14LI5 / ITIB15LI5 in the GeM porta, which are are duly certified by BIS, ROHS, CE and FCC.During FY 2021-22, Bangalore Plant has designed, manufactured and supplied around 189 Encryption Products. It has supplied 202 nos of Field Telephone (5C) to Ashok Leyland, GRSE and 301 nos of ETS (1+1) telephones to BSNL. It also manufactured and supplied 170 nos of Nutan Telephone to various customers. The Company had completed the BSNL GSM project of around Rs.2940 Crore in various BSNL -South Zone Circles namely - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Circle along with mandatory AMC.During the year 2023, the Company manufactured Encrytpors for Defence, Laptop / PC, Solar Panels, Optical Fiber Cable, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Switched Mode Power Supply (SMPS), etc at its various Units.In 2023, ITI launched LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission on 23rd October 2022; launched Chandrayaan Mission 3 for LVM3-M4 Palakkad Plant on 14th July 2023. At the Mankapur Unit, HDPE Duct Plant converted to manufacture Water Pipes and around 5000 KMs of water pipe manufactured; Secondly, the Unit manufactured and supplied around 1140 Nos of Fibre Distribution Management Systems (FDMS) for Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) PH-IV & TANFINET projects. Mankapur Plant manufactured 8000 Nos of ONTs for RailTel. Rae Bareli Unit manufactured around 23,400 KMs of HDPE Duct for ASCON PH-IV, MahaNet, Tanfinet, A&N Projects and also Indian Air Force (IAF) Projects. Further, the Unit manufactured around 23,407 KMs of OFC and supplied mainly for ASCON, and Tanfinet Projects. Further, it completed manufacturing of Radio Access Network (RAN) with C-DOT Technology. ITI Limited Mankapur Plant developed in house Product as 24Fibre FDMS (Fiber Distribution Management System)for the supply of Tanfinet Project.During the year 2023, ITI completed the BSNL GSM Project of 9ML GSM equipment in BSNL South Zone costing around Rs 2940 Crores in BSNL -South Zone Circles including AP, Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Circle. The New Data Centre Business was established under the Revival Plan with 1000 Racks capacity at Bangalore Unit. Rae Bareli Unit manufactured OFC for ASCON, Tanfinet project and Railways; ITI completed Supply & installation of 7252 Nos Solar Street lights System in BREDA Project; installed 10 KW Off-grid Rooftop Solar Projects in Army Public School Jhansi and RTO, Jaipur, Bhubneshwar; Supplied 4500 nos of 60Wp SPV Panel to BBNL through GeM contract. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11th May 2023 had allotted 1,13,09,586 Equity Shares at Rs 94.61 (Rs 10/- Face Value and at a premium of Rs 84.61 per share) to the President of India on preferential basis, by vitrue of which the Company received Rs 107 Crores as Capex from Government of India effective 23rd March 2023.