ITI Ltd Board Meeting

393
(1.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:55 AM

ITI CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Financial results Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of financial results quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financials of quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202416 May 2024
ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Stock Exchange intimation on Resignation of Company Secretary enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Please find herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors We wish to inform that the board of directors in its board meeting held on 13.02.2024 appointed Shri K N Nagesh Rao as Secretarial auditor of the company for F Y 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

ITI: Related News

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

ITI secures BharatNet project worth ₹4,559 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

The BharatNet Phase-3 project, led by BSNL, is a major initiative to expand digital connectivity throughout India.

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

ITI Ltd Shares Surge on ₹300 Crore Solar Light Order from BREDA

11 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

This project covers districts including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

