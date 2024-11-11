|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Financial results Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of financial results quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financials of quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Stock Exchange intimation on Resignation of Company Secretary enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|ITI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Please find herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors We wish to inform that the board of directors in its board meeting held on 13.02.2024 appointed Shri K N Nagesh Rao as Secretarial auditor of the company for F Y 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
