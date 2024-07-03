Summary

Azad Engineering Ltd was originally incorporated as Azad Engineering Private Limited at Hyderabad, Telangana, as a Private Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 1983, issued by Registrar of Company, Telangana at Hyderabad. The name of Company changed to Azad Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 5, 2023, was issued by the RoC.Azad Engineering are one of the key manufacturers of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers(OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries, manufacturing highly engineered, complex and mission and life-critical components. The Company manufacture complex and highly engineered precision forged and machined components that are mission and life-critical and hence some of the products have a zero parts per million defects requirement.Their aerospace and defence products include airfoils/ blades and components for engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), hydraulics, actuating systems, flight controls, fuel and inerting sections of commercial and defence aircrafts and spacecrafts, among other defence systems and various critical components for missiles. They have supplied critical components to major commercial aircraft manufacturers such as B737, B737 Max, B747, B777, B777X, A320, A350, A355, A350 XWB, Gulfstream G550.In the energy industry, Company produces high-precision rotating and stationary 3D airfoils/ blades, special m

