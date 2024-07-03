iifl-logo-icon 1
Azad Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,849.8
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:58 AM

  • Open1,894.9
  • Day's High1,915.45
  • 52 Wk High2,080
  • Prev. Close1,885.45
  • Day's Low1,832.9
  • 52 Wk Low 642.4
  • Turnover (lac)2,598.93
  • P/E159.32
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value115.59
  • EPS11.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,934.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Azad Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

1,894.9

Prev. Close

1,885.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,598.93

Day's High

1,915.45

Day's Low

1,832.9

52 Week's High

2,080

52 Week's Low

642.4

Book Value

115.59

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,934.72

P/E

159.32

EPS

11.83

Divi. Yield

0

Azad Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Azad Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Azad Engineering Secures ₹700 Crore Contract with Mitsubishi

4 Nov 2024|01:27 PM

This contract involves supplying highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbines to meet global power generation needs.

Azad Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.90%

Non-Promoter- 15.48%

Institutions: 15.48%

Non-Institutions: 18.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Azad Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.82

1.65

1.51

1.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

3.9

Reserves

633.28

202.38

118.5

90.85

Net Worth

645.1

204.03

120.01

96.26

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

340.77

251.68

194.47

122.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

340.77

251.68

194.47

122.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.99

9.85

4.8

2.31

Azad Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Azad Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Rakesh Chopdar

Whole-time Director

Jyoti Chopdar

Whole-time Director

Vishnu Pramodkumar Malpani

Independent Director

Michael Joseph Booth

Independent Director

Madhusree Vemuru

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ful Kumar Gautam

Independent Director

Subba Rao Ambati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Azad Engineering Ltd

Summary

Azad Engineering Ltd was originally incorporated as Azad Engineering Private Limited at Hyderabad, Telangana, as a Private Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 1983, issued by Registrar of Company, Telangana at Hyderabad. The name of Company changed to Azad Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 5, 2023, was issued by the RoC.Azad Engineering are one of the key manufacturers of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers(OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries, manufacturing highly engineered, complex and mission and life-critical components. The Company manufacture complex and highly engineered precision forged and machined components that are mission and life-critical and hence some of the products have a zero parts per million defects requirement.Their aerospace and defence products include airfoils/ blades and components for engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), hydraulics, actuating systems, flight controls, fuel and inerting sections of commercial and defence aircrafts and spacecrafts, among other defence systems and various critical components for missiles. They have supplied critical components to major commercial aircraft manufacturers such as B737, B737 Max, B747, B777, B777X, A320, A350, A355, A350 XWB, Gulfstream G550.In the energy industry, Company produces high-precision rotating and stationary 3D airfoils/ blades, special m
Company FAQs

What is the Azad Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Azad Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1849.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Azad Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Azad Engineering Ltd is ₹10934.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Azad Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Azad Engineering Ltd is 159.32 and 16.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Azad Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Azad Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Azad Engineering Ltd is ₹642.4 and ₹2080 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Azad Engineering Ltd?

Azad Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 182.76%, 6 Month at 2.52%, 3 Month at 32.35% and 1 Month at 6.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Azad Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Azad Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.90 %
Institutions - 15.48 %
Public - 18.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Azad Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

