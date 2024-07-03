Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹1,894.9
Prev. Close₹1,885.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,598.93
Day's High₹1,915.45
Day's Low₹1,832.9
52 Week's High₹2,080
52 Week's Low₹642.4
Book Value₹115.59
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,934.72
P/E159.32
EPS11.83
Divi. Yield0
This contract involves supplying highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbines to meet global power generation needs.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.82
1.65
1.51
1.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
3.9
Reserves
633.28
202.38
118.5
90.85
Net Worth
645.1
204.03
120.01
96.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
340.77
251.68
194.47
122.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
340.77
251.68
194.47
122.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.99
9.85
4.8
2.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Rakesh Chopdar
Whole-time Director
Jyoti Chopdar
Whole-time Director
Vishnu Pramodkumar Malpani
Independent Director
Michael Joseph Booth
Independent Director
Madhusree Vemuru
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ful Kumar Gautam
Independent Director
Subba Rao Ambati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Azad Engineering Ltd
Summary
Azad Engineering Ltd was originally incorporated as Azad Engineering Private Limited at Hyderabad, Telangana, as a Private Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 1983, issued by Registrar of Company, Telangana at Hyderabad. The name of Company changed to Azad Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 5, 2023, was issued by the RoC.Azad Engineering are one of the key manufacturers of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers(OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries, manufacturing highly engineered, complex and mission and life-critical components. The Company manufacture complex and highly engineered precision forged and machined components that are mission and life-critical and hence some of the products have a zero parts per million defects requirement.Their aerospace and defence products include airfoils/ blades and components for engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), hydraulics, actuating systems, flight controls, fuel and inerting sections of commercial and defence aircrafts and spacecrafts, among other defence systems and various critical components for missiles. They have supplied critical components to major commercial aircraft manufacturers such as B737, B737 Max, B747, B777, B777X, A320, A350, A355, A350 XWB, Gulfstream G550.In the energy industry, Company produces high-precision rotating and stationary 3D airfoils/ blades, special m
Read More
The Azad Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1849.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Azad Engineering Ltd is ₹10934.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Azad Engineering Ltd is 159.32 and 16.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Azad Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Azad Engineering Ltd is ₹642.4 and ₹2080 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Azad Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 182.76%, 6 Month at 2.52%, 3 Month at 32.35% and 1 Month at 6.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.