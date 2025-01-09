Azad Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

Global Aerospace & Defence Industry

The global aerospace and defence (A&D) industry is experiencing significant growth and transformation as of 2024. Both the commercial and defence segments are witnessing increased demand. The commercial side is recovering robustly post-pandemic, with air travel expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2024-2025. Meanwhile, geopolitical instability drives defence budgets higher as nations prioritise preparedness and modernise their military capabilities. Innovations in advanced materials, additive manufacturing, automation, and interconnected factories are reshaping production methods, increasing efficiency, and enabling data-driven decision-making.

In terms of financial performance, 2023 set a record for industry revenue of $829 billion, 11% above 2022 and 4% above the previous record set in 2019. This marked a significant milestone of full recovery from the pandemic, at least as measured by overall revenue. Civil aviation companies led the way, as they also did in 2022, with double-digit revenue increases. Out of 100 companies, only eight reported a revenue decline.

Key Trends - Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive developments, the global aerospace and defence industry is not immune to challenges. The increasing use of digital technologies and autonomous vehicles has heightened cyberattack vulnerabilities. The industry strongly emphasises enhancing cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and maintain operational integrity. Overall, the industry is well-positioned for growth in 2024, driven by technological advancements, increased demand, and strategic innovations. However, companies must remain vigilant and invest in cybersecurity to sustain growth and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Key Trends - Technology

The global aerospace and defence industry is undergoing a digital transformation. AI and machine learning are key in addressing supply chain issues, enhancing product development, and improving cybersecurity measures. A notable trend is the industrys increasing emphasis on sustainability, with companies developing products that reduce environmental impact and improve fuel efficiency.

The ongoing supply chain disruptions lead to longer lead times and higher costs. In response, companies are creating more resilient supply chains through onshoring and friendsharing strategies.

A&D companies are accelerating their digital transformation by adopting model-based enterprises and digital twins,

which enhance product development and operational efficiencies.

Technology Trends Highlights

• Modernisation of Processes: Manufacturers are modernising processes, technologies, and tools to increase throughput and manage demand fluctuations and costs effectively despite labour and supply chain challenges.

• Integration of IIoT and IT Systems: Employing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies and integrating operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems generate better insights, enhancing production yield and product quality.

• DigitalTwin Technology: Implementing digitaltwin technology allows companies to track parts throughout their lifespan, improving maintenance protocols and creating opportunities for aftermarket service provider readiness.

• Investment in Cybersecurity: To protect sensitive data, A&D companies are investing in robust cybersecurity risk management measures and strengthened digital infrastructure systems, addressing the growing risks associated with digital transformations.

Oil and Gas

In 2023, the global oil and gas industry navigated a complex landscape shaped by economic, geopolitical, and technological factors. The industry experienced substantial growth in oil demand, which rose by 2.3 million barrels per day (mbpd), surpassing the 100 mbpd mark for the first time in history. This increase was largely driven by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in China, and sustained demand for energy despite global economic uncertainties. At the same time, the global oil supply remained tight due to limited OPEC+ spare capacity and geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This led to a cautious approach to production increases and a focus on maintaining healthy balance sheets. Upstream investments continued to rise, driven by the need to ensure energy security and affordability.

The oil and gas sector also saw a growing focus on the energy transition and clean energy investments. Companies increasingly invested in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, and biofuels as part of broader strategies to adapt to changing market dynamics and regulatory pressures. However, these investments still represented a small fraction of overall capital expenditures, indicating the need for more significant shifts to meet longterm sustainability goals. Technological advancements played a crucial role in this transition, with digital transformation driving efficiency and innovation through technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Twins. These tools helped optimize operations, enhance predictive maintenance, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improving operational efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, investments in natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased as companies aimed to reduce the carbon footprint of gas production and provide alternatives to regions like Europe, which sought to diversify away from Russian gas. Despite facing challenges like high energy prices, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, the industrys financial health remained robust, allowing for continued investments in traditional hydrocarbons and emerging clean energy technologies.

Energy Sector

In 2023, the energy sector saw significant developments in traditional energy sources, particularly in thermal power, nuclear energy, and hydropower. Despite facing environmental concerns and stricter regulations in many regions, coal power continued to be a vital energy source in countries where energy security and economic factors were prioritised. Investments in clean coal technologies, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), helped reduce emissions from existing plants, allowing coal to remain an essential component of the energy mix, especially in developing markets that rely on its availability for baseload power. Natural gas emerged as a crucial transition fuel due to its lower carbon emissions than coal, providing a reliable solution for balancing the intermittency of renewable energy sources and meeting peak electricity demands. The increased demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), particularly in Asia and Europe, highlighted its role in diversifying energy sources and enhancing energy security amidst geopolitical tensions.

Turbine technology advancements across all sectors played a key role in maintaining the relevance of traditional energy sources by enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. In thermal power plants, particularly coal and gas, developing high-efficiency, low-emission (HELE) technologies and advanced gas turbines led to improved performance with higher efficiency and lower emissions. These advancements were achieved through optimised combustion processes and advanced materials that withstand higher temperatures. In the nuclear sector, turbines designed explicitly for lower steam temperatures and pressures continued to evolve, increasing the efficiency and reliability of nuclear power while minimising maintenance needs. Hydropower, the largest renewable energy source, also benefited from turbine technology improvements, with adjustable blade designs enabling more flexible and efficient operations across varying water flow levels. Digitalization further enhanced turbine performance, with smart technologies allowing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, thus extending the lifespan of turbine components and ensuring the continued viability of traditional energy sources in the evolving global energy landscape.

About the Company

Founded in 2008 by Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, AZAD Engineering is a pioneering first-generation company specialising in precision engineering solutions for Aerospace & defence, Power Generation, and Oil & Gas OEMs. The company aims to revolutionise the Indian manufacturing landscape with precision processes exceeding global standards.

Certifications and Achievements: AZAD Engineering is distinguished by a suite of prestigious certifications, including NADCAP-Fluid Distribution System, AS9100D, and ISO 45001:2018. These certifications affirm AZADs commitment to product integrity, excellence, and upholding unshakable corporate values.

Growth and Expansion: Over the past decade, AZAD Engineering has demonstrated phenomenal growth. With state-of-the-art facilities and process engineering expertise, the company has established unparalleled supply chain efficiency and infrastructure that surpasses industry norms to meet the demands of OEM clients. AZAD is qualified to manufacture over 1,500 unique parts and export to over 20 countries.

The company is on the brink of significant expansion with the development of two new massive, cutting-edge manufacturing plants, each ten times larger than its current facilities. This expansion positions AZAD for an era of unprecedented growth, driven by an innovative global ecosystem for precision manufacturing.

Business Verticals

Aerospace & defence: Established in 2019, the Aerospace & defence division of AZAD has formed strategic partnerships with major global players, including Boeing, GE Aviation, Honeywell, and TATA Advanced Systems. The company collaborates closely with the Ministry of Defence in India to develop high-quality missile solutions and critical components like Engines, Fuel Systems, Hydraulics, and Cylinders. AZADs expertise in meeting strict engineering and quality criteria makes it a preferred partner for aerospace and defence applications, contributing to significant projects aligned with national initiatives like the "Make in India" campaign.

Review of Performance Aerospace and Defence

Category FY24 FY23 Domestic 76.7 51.4 Exports 361.8 173.9 Total 438.5 225.3

Year on Year Growth 95%

Oil & Gas: With substantial experience in complex part manufacturing across various sectors, AZAD has positioned itself as a key player in the Oil & Gas industry. The company works extensively with partners like Baker Hughes, leveraging its capabilities to supply critical components and solutions for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments. AZADs focus on cleaner energy sources and cost-saving technologies drives its growth and reputation in the global Oil & Gas market, making it a vital partner for leading clients to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Power Generation: AZAD Engineering began its journey with a strong focus on the Power Generation sector, particularly through advanced Airfoil manufacturing. The company supplies key components such as Compressor and Turbine Blades for gas, nuclear, and steam turbines, working with industry giants like GE, Siemens, and Toshiba. With a deep involvement in developing solutions for hydrogen and nuclear energy applications, AZAD is well-positioned to capitalise on future energy trends. Their specialisation in Airfoil manufacturing allows them to serve as a leading partner for turbine components, recognised by global certifications and significant partnerships.

Review of Performance

Energy, Oil and Gas

Category FY24 FY23 Domestic 226.1 341.7 Exports 2620.1 1849.1 Total 2846.1 2190.8

Year on Year Growth 30%

Manufacturing Capabilities

AZAD Engineering has developed an optimised and flexible manufacturing ecosystem that integrates various customised machinery and software, computerised operations, automated processes, and reliable post-production systems. This advanced setup ensures that the quality of materials, particularly in handling high-performance alloys such as Titanium and Nimonic, is maintained at the highest standards throughout all stages of production.

The companys capabilities include:

Forging: AZAD specialises in various forging techniques, including precision forging, closed die forging, open die forging, and cold forging, catering to diverse requirements in manufacturing complex components.

Special Processes (NADCAP Certified): The company offers specialised processes such as heat treatment, HVOP/TBC, shot peening, chemical processing, plating, and coating & painting, all under NADCAP accreditation, ensuring adherence to stringent quality norms.

Metal Joining: AZADs metal joining capabilities cover a range of techniques, including welding (TIG, MIG), riveting, fastening, brazing, and gluing, providing robust solutions for assembly and fabrication.

Sheet Metal: Expertise in metal forming, fine blanking, punching & coining, deep drawing, and flow forming allows AZAD to produce high-precision sheet metal components.

Testing Lab (NABL Accredited): AZADs in-house testing lab is equipped for both non-destructive and destructive testing, functional testing, balancing (static & dynamic), and fluid distribution tests, ensuring that all components meet rigorous quality and safety standards.

Machining: The company boasts a comprehensive machining capability that includes 5-axis milling, 3/4-axis milling, ultraprecision turning, bar feed turning, turn mill/VTL/VMC, high- precision grinding, and wire-cut/spark erosion, enabling the production of intricate and high-tolerance components.

Automation: Focusing on modern manufacturing, AZAD incorporates automation using robotics, SPM, SMED, and multi-pallet systems to enhance efficiency, reduce cycle times, and maintain consistency in quality.

Fasteners: AZAD produces a wide range of fasteners, including ETF, ITF, spacers, and speciality fasteners, supporting diverse applications across various sectors.

Financial Performance (in million)

FY24 FY23 Revenue from Operations 3,407.7 2,516.8 Reported EBITDA 1,165.9 722.8 Reported EBITDA % 34.2% 28.7% Finance Cost 472.65 523.82 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 807.9 131.6 Profit After Tax (PAT) 585.8 84.73 PAT Margin 17.2% 3.4%

Ratios

Ratio % Increase/ (Decrease) Reason for Change Return on Equity (RoE) 118.63% Improvement in ratio due to increase in Profit during the year Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) 44.51% The profits of the Company have increased on account of increase in revenue and repayment of its borrowings. Accordingly, the RoCE has increased over last year, which indicates better operational performance and debt management by the Company. Earnings Per Share (EPS) 522.72% The increase in profits lead to increase in the EPS. Debt to Equity Ratio (96.09) % Improvement in ratio due to increase in fresh issue of shares, conversion of entire Compulsorily convertible debentures in equity and furthermore foreclosure of loans during current year. Current Ratio 124.35% Increase in current ratio due to increase in the business during the year. Gross Profit Margin (1.73) % Not a Major Variance. Net Profit Margin 410.61% Increase in ratio due to increase in the profit and revenue during the year. Operating Profit Margin (EBITDA %) 19.13% Increase in ratio due to increase in Revenue during the year. Interest Coverage Ratio 91.14% Increase in ration due to foreclosure of loans during the year. Asset Turnover Ratio (2.96) % Not a Major Variance. Inventory Turnover Ratio (times) (0.04) % Not a Major Variance.

Human Resources and Industrial Relations

As of today, the company employs approximately 1460 individuals, reflecting our commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic workforce. Our human resources strategy focuses on talent acquisition, retention, and development to align with our long-term business objectives. We maintain robust industrial relations, characterised by a constructive and collaborative approach with all stakeholders. Through continuous engagement, training programs, and career development opportunities, we strive to create an inclusive and supportive work environment that empowers employees to achieve their fullest potential while contributing to the companys growth and success.

Risk and Risk Mitigation

At Azad Engineering, we understand that operating in high-precision manufacturing sectors such as aerospace, defence, and energy involves unique risks that could impact our operations and strategic goals. Our risk management framework is designed to proactively identify and mitigate these risks, ensuring resilience and sustained growth.

Key Risks:

Market Volatility: Fluctuations in global demand and supply chain disruptions can affect production schedules and revenue.

Mitigation Strategy: We mitigate this risk by maintaining a diversified customer base across multiple sectors and geographies and by building strong relationships with reliable suppliers.

Technological Obsolescence: Rapid technological advancements could render existing equipment or processes outdated.

Mitigation Strategy: To stay ahead, we invest in continuous R&D, upgrade our manufacturing technologies, and foster innovation within our engineering teams.

Regulatory Compliance: The aerospace and defence sectors are highly regulated, with strict compliance requirements that can vary by region.

Mitigation Strategy: We ensure compliance by regularly updating our knowledge of regulatory standards and maintaining robust internal controls and audits.

Operational Risks: High precision in manufacturing processes necessitates a strong focus on quality control and operational efficiency.

Mitigation Strategy: We employ stringent quality assurance protocols and continuous training for our workforce to uphold the highest standards of precision and reliability.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Dependence on specialised raw materials and components poses a risk of supply chain disruptions.

Mitigation Strategy: To counter this, we establish longterm contracts with multiple suppliers and maintain buffer inventories to manage potential supply disruptions.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

Azad Engineering has established robust internal control systems designed to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and promote operational efficiency across all levels of the organisation. Our internal control framework is aligned with best practices and is regularly reviewed to ensure its effectiveness and adequacy in addressing the evolving risks associated with our business operations.

The company employs comprehensive policies, procedures, and guidelines that govern all critical processes, including procurement, production, quality assurance, and financial management. These controls are designed to prevent and detect errors, fraud, and other irregularities, thereby maintaining the integrity of our operations.

Azad Engineering has implemented a vigilant vigilance mechanism to further enhance the control environment and promote transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct among employees. This mechanism includes a whistleblower policy, which provides a secure and confidential platform for employees and stakeholders to report any unethical practices, financial misconduct, or noncompliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The Audit Committee, in collaboration with the Internal Audit team, regularly reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and the vigilance mechanism. Any identified weaknesses are promptly addressed through corrective actions and process improvements to ensure that the control systems remain robust and resilient.

Azad Engineering is committed to maintaining a culture of integrity, compliance, and operational excellence by continuously monitoring and strengthening our internal controls and vigilance mechanisms.

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statement

This Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions, projections, and estimates of the management of Azad Engineering. These statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Factors that could influence the outcomes include but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, economic and political developments, regulatory changes, technological advancements, and unforeseen events affecting the industry or the companys operations.

Azad Engineering is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The information contained in this MDA should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance. Readers should exercise caution and consider the inherent risks when interpreting forward-looking statements.