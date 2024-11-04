AGM 27/09/2024 Summary of Proceedings of 41 Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. and Concluded at 04:19 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report in respect of the business conducted at 41 AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)