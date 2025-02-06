Azad Engineering Signs Long-Term Deal with Rolls-Royce

Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering Ltd has entered into a long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce PLC, London, to manufacture and supply critical components for civil aircraft engines. This agreement further enhances India’s role in the global aerospace supply chain and strengthens Azad Engineering’s reputation in precision manufacturing.

Under this agreement, Azad Engineering will manufacture highly complex, precision-machined components at its Indian facility for the entire lifecycle of Rolls-Royce’s engine program. This deal is a reflection of the growing confidence in India’s high-end engineering capabilities and brings to the forefront the country’s expanding role in the global aviation sector.

This is a “milestone agreement”, said an official statement from Azad Engineering, underlining its importance in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing in India.

At the time of writing, shares of Azad Engineering is currently trading at ₹1511 which is a 2.51% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 68% in the last one year, and 14% dip in the last one month.

“This agreement marks another significant new step in our working together with Rolls-Royce,” the firm said. “It further underlines our joint commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and excellence in aerospace manufacturing.” To Rolls-Royce, it promises a steady stream of the necessary parts while Azad Engineering perceives this deal as an important step towards aircraft engine manufacturing for high-class aircrafts.