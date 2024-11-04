Azad Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.82
1.65
1.51
1.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
3.9
Reserves
633.28
202.38
118.5
90.85
Net Worth
645.1
204.03
120.01
96.26
Minority Interest
Debt
39.44
300.4
196.98
83.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.94
20.33
12.92
10.6
Total Liabilities
709.48
524.76
329.91
190.34
Fixed Assets
302.71
247.67
161.09
114.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
6.28
6.28
6.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.87
6.74
1.29
0.84
Networking Capital
343.97
211.35
143.6
52.05
Inventories
132.96
86.06
57.38
34.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
169.95
118.66
74.63
52.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
132.54
77.61
87.07
32.29
Sundry Creditors
-51.81
-51.91
-48.9
-41.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-39.67
-19.07
-26.58
-25.58
Cash
58.92
52.72
17.66
17.09
Total Assets
709.47
524.76
329.92
190.33
This contract involves supplying highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbines to meet global power generation needs.Read More
