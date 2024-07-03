Azad Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
111.54
98.41
92.8
89.23
82.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.54
98.41
92.8
89.23
82.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
0.61
2.77
18.44
10.64
Total Income
113.06
99.02
95.57
107.67
93.48
Total Expenditure
71.68
65.37
61.44
56.49
56.58
PBIDT
41.39
33.65
34.12
51.18
36.9
Interest
4.87
3.28
6.03
19.37
11.74
PBDT
36.52
30.37
28.09
31.81
25.16
Depreciation
6.77
6.02
5.46
5.23
5.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.26
6.67
4.16
4.93
3.5
Deferred Tax
0.61
0.57
3.53
4.85
-2.84
Reported Profit After Tax
20.88
17.12
14.93
16.81
19.43
Minority Interest After NP
-0.13
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.01
17.12
14.93
16.81
19.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.01
17.12
14.93
16.81
19.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.55
2.9
2.85
3.37
3.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.82
11.82
11.82
11.82
9.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.1
34.19
36.76
57.35
44.54
PBDTM(%)
32.74
30.86
30.26
35.64
30.37
PATM(%)
18.71
17.39
16.08
18.83
23.45
This contract involves supplying highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbines to meet global power generation needs.
