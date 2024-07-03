Azad Engineering Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
340.77
251.68
194.47
122.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
340.77
251.68
194.47
122.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.99
9.85
4.8
2.31
Total Income
372.76
261.52
199.26
125.03
Total Expenditure
224.18
179.4
132.2
94.57
PBIDT
148.58
82.12
67.06
30.46
Interest
47.27
52.38
13.62
5.35
PBDT
101.32
29.74
53.45
25.11
Depreciation
20.53
16.58
13.31
8.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.62
2.82
8.67
4.15
Deferred Tax
7.59
1.87
2.01
0.59
Reported Profit After Tax
58.58
8.47
29.46
11.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
58.58
8.47
29.46
11.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
58.58
8.47
29.46
11.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.2
51.3
194.7
76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.82
1.65
1.51
1.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
43.6
32.62
34.48
24.82
PBDTM(%)
29.73
11.81
27.48
20.46
PATM(%)
17.19
3.36
15.14
9.37
This contract involves supplying highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbines to meet global power generation needs.Read More
