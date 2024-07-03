Azad Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
247.97
166.76
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
247.97
166.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
29.23
4.85
Total Income
277.2
171.61
Total Expenditure
162.76
124.96
PBIDT
114.44
46.65
Interest
41.23
41.22
PBDT
73.21
5.43
Depreciation
15.07
12.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
10.45
0.83
Deferred Tax
4.05
-1.47
Reported Profit After Tax
43.64
-6.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
43.64
-6.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.64
-6.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.74
-1.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
11.82
9.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.15
27.97
PBDTM(%)
29.52
3.25
PATM(%)
17.59
-3.81
