Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 26 Dec 2024

Azad Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 06/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at its Registered Office situated at 90/C90/D Phase 1 I.D.A Jeedimetla Hyderabad Telangana India 500055 on Friday January 03 2025 at 04:00 P.M. for agenda items as per the attached intimation. Appointment of Murali Krishna Bhupatiraju as Managing Director and Deepak Kabra as Independent Director with effect from January 03, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025) Board considered and approved: 1) Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or by way of an issue of any instrument or security including equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder[s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities (collectively the Securities) or any combination of Securities with or without premium for cash, in one or more tranches, with or without green shoe option, whether Rupee denominated or denominated in foreign currency, for an aggregate amount upto Rs. 1,000 crore or its equivalent in any other currency(iesJ by way of one or more public and / or private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and/or a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company; and to seek approval of the shareholders for the aforesaid issuance and ancillary actions by way of an extraordinary general meeting. 2) Approved an employee stock Securities and Exchange Board Equity) Regulations, 2021, and shareholders for the aforesaid general meeting. option scheme formulated in accordance with the of India fShare Based Employee Benefits and Sweat other applicable laws; and to seek approval of the and ancillary actions by way of an extraordinary 3) The appointment of Mr. Murali Krishna Bhupatiraju (DIN: 10883843) as Managing Director on the Board of the Company with effect from January 03, 2025, under the category of Executive and Professional, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the extra ordinary general meeting. Mr. Murali Krishna Bhupatiraju is not related to the promoters or any member of the Board of directors or Key Managerial Personnel as defined under the Companies Act, 20L3. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we confirm that Mr. Murali Krishna Bhupatiraju is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority. The details of Mr. Murali Krishna Bhupatiraju as required under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2075 are given in the enclosed Annexure-C and to seek approval ofthe shareholders for the aforesaid appointment and ancillary actions by way of an extraordinary general meeting. 4) The appointment of Mr. Deepak Kabra (DIN: 10878892) as Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from fanuary 03, 2025, under the category of Non-executive and Independent, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the extra ordinary general meeting. Mr. Deepak Kabra is not related to the promoters or any member of the Board of directors or Key Managerial Personnel as defined under the Companies Ac! 2013. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we confirm that Mr. Deepak Kabra is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue ofany order passed by SEBI or any other such authority (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Azad Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 the 04/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at its Registered Office situated at 90/C90/D Phase 1 I.D.A Jeedimetla Hyderabad Telangana India 500055 on Monday November 11 2024 at 03:30 P.M. inter alia: 1) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; 2) To transact other incidental and ancillary matters. Outcome of the 04/2024-25 Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Azad Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the 02/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at its Registered Office situated at 90/C90/D Phase 1 I.D.A Jeedimetla Hyderabad Telangana India 500055 on Thursday 08th August 2024 at 03:30 P.M. inter alia: 1) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2) To transact other incidental and ancillary matters. Outcome of the 02/2024-25 Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024. With reference and further to the intimation of Board Meeting dated July 30, 2024, we hereby inform you that in the 02/2024-25 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held on Thursday, August 08, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 90/C,90/D, Phase 1 I.D.A, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500055 that commenced at 03:30 PM (i.e. 1530 Hours) and concluded at 04:30 PM (i.e. 1630 Hours), the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the following businesses: Considered and approved the unaudited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Other business arising out of the above business and incidental and ancillary to the Companys business. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

Azad Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to transact other incidental and ancillary matters. With reference and further to the intimation of Board Meeting dated 15th May, 2024, we hereby inform you that in the 01/2024-25 Board Meeting duly convened and held on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 at the registered office of the company that commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 17:30 P.M. Outcome of the 01/2024-25 Board Meeting held on 21st May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024