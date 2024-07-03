iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Share Price

775
(1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open764.4
  • Day's High802.6
  • 52 Wk High1,130
  • Prev. Close764.4
  • Day's Low764.4
  • 52 Wk Low 302
  • Turnover (lac)542.5
  • P/E107.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,062.14
  • Div. Yield0
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

764.4

Prev. Close

764.4

Turnover(Lac.)

542.5

Day's High

802.6

Day's Low

764.4

52 Week's High

1,130

52 Week's Low

302

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,062.14

P/E

107.51

EPS

7.11

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:23 PM
Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.49

15.65

11.77

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.94

25.22

12.35

14.09

Net Worth

106.43

40.87

24.12

18.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

35.02

24.99

58.37

yoy growth (%)

40.14

-57.18

Raw materials

-16.26

-6.29

-38.33

As % of sales

46.44

25.17

65.66

Employee costs

-6.34

-7.4

-6.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.62

1.13

2.88

Depreciation

-1.39

-1.39

-1.29

Tax paid

-0.68

-0.38

-0.81

Working capital

1.41

-2.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.14

-57.18

Op profit growth

31.09

-35.47

EBIT growth

53.36

-39.11

Net profit growth

159.54

-63.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

106.43

63.65

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

106.43

63.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.25

0.95

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankur Ashwin Shah

Whole Time Director

Sandeep Ramrao Kadam

Whole Time Director

Suvendu Banerjee

Non-Executive Chairperson

Preyal Ankur Shah

Independent Director

Divyakant Zaveri

Independent Director

Jay Kumar Toshniwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charmy Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd

Summary

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name M/s.Krishna Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership entered between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Mrs Pallavi Ashwin Shah and Mr. Bhadresh Sanatkumar Joshi in 1997. Later, the Partnership Firm was dissolved by mutual consent of Partners w.e.f March 31, 2002 vide Dissolution Deed dated April 01, 2002 and the business of M/s. Krishna Industries was taken over by Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah as a Proprietor. Thereafter a Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2011 was formed between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Late Mr.Ashwin Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Dilip Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Kiran Brijmohandas Shah, Mr. Chetan Kuberdas Dharia, M/s Krish Commodities (India) Private Limited and M/s Krish Industries Private Limited to admit as partners in the proprietorship business running in the name of Krishna Industries w.e.f April 01, 2011. Later the Partnership Firm was registered with Registrar of Firms, Mumbai dated January 05, 2013. Further M/s Krishna Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2013. Subsequently the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Company on September 27, 2021. Thereafter, the name was changed from Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited to Krishna Allied Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of
Company FAQs

What is the Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd share price today?

The Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹775 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is ₹1062.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is 107.51 and 10.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is ₹302 and ₹1130 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd?

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 113.32%, 1 Year at 105.62%, 6 Month at -18.72%, 3 Month at 6.69% and 1 Month at 18.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.27 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 37.73 %

