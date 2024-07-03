Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹764.4
Prev. Close₹764.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹542.5
Day's High₹802.6
Day's Low₹764.4
52 Week's High₹1,130
52 Week's Low₹302
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,062.14
P/E107.51
EPS7.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.49
15.65
11.77
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.94
25.22
12.35
14.09
Net Worth
106.43
40.87
24.12
18.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
35.02
24.99
58.37
yoy growth (%)
40.14
-57.18
Raw materials
-16.26
-6.29
-38.33
As % of sales
46.44
25.17
65.66
Employee costs
-6.34
-7.4
-6.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.62
1.13
2.88
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.39
-1.29
Tax paid
-0.68
-0.38
-0.81
Working capital
1.41
-2.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.14
-57.18
Op profit growth
31.09
-35.47
EBIT growth
53.36
-39.11
Net profit growth
159.54
-63.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
106.43
63.65
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
106.43
63.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankur Ashwin Shah
Whole Time Director
Sandeep Ramrao Kadam
Whole Time Director
Suvendu Banerjee
Non-Executive Chairperson
Preyal Ankur Shah
Independent Director
Divyakant Zaveri
Independent Director
Jay Kumar Toshniwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charmy Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd
Summary
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name M/s.Krishna Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership entered between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Mrs Pallavi Ashwin Shah and Mr. Bhadresh Sanatkumar Joshi in 1997. Later, the Partnership Firm was dissolved by mutual consent of Partners w.e.f March 31, 2002 vide Dissolution Deed dated April 01, 2002 and the business of M/s. Krishna Industries was taken over by Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah as a Proprietor. Thereafter a Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2011 was formed between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Late Mr.Ashwin Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Dilip Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Kiran Brijmohandas Shah, Mr. Chetan Kuberdas Dharia, M/s Krish Commodities (India) Private Limited and M/s Krish Industries Private Limited to admit as partners in the proprietorship business running in the name of Krishna Industries w.e.f April 01, 2011. Later the Partnership Firm was registered with Registrar of Firms, Mumbai dated January 05, 2013. Further M/s Krishna Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2013. Subsequently the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Company on September 27, 2021. Thereafter, the name was changed from Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited to Krishna Allied Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of
Read More
The Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹775 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is ₹1062.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is 107.51 and 10.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd is ₹302 and ₹1130 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 113.32%, 1 Year at 105.62%, 6 Month at -18.72%, 3 Month at 6.69% and 1 Month at 18.51%.
