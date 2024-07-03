Summary

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name M/s.Krishna Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership entered between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Mrs Pallavi Ashwin Shah and Mr. Bhadresh Sanatkumar Joshi in 1997. Later, the Partnership Firm was dissolved by mutual consent of Partners w.e.f March 31, 2002 vide Dissolution Deed dated April 01, 2002 and the business of M/s. Krishna Industries was taken over by Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah as a Proprietor. Thereafter a Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2011 was formed between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Late Mr.Ashwin Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Dilip Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Kiran Brijmohandas Shah, Mr. Chetan Kuberdas Dharia, M/s Krish Commodities (India) Private Limited and M/s Krish Industries Private Limited to admit as partners in the proprietorship business running in the name of Krishna Industries w.e.f April 01, 2011. Later the Partnership Firm was registered with Registrar of Firms, Mumbai dated January 05, 2013. Further M/s Krishna Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2013. Subsequently the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Company on September 27, 2021. Thereafter, the name was changed from Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited to Krishna Allied Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of

Read More