Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.62
1.13
2.88
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.39
-1.29
Tax paid
-0.68
-0.38
-0.81
Working capital
1.41
-2.46
Other operating items
Operating
1.95
-3.1
Capital expenditure
0.98
1.73
Free cash flow
2.93
-1.37
Equity raised
24.04
22.29
Investing
0
0
Financing
32.03
34.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
59
55.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.