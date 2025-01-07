iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

811.45
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

35.02

24.99

58.37

yoy growth (%)

40.14

-57.18

Raw materials

-16.26

-6.29

-38.33

As % of sales

46.44

25.17

65.66

Employee costs

-6.34

-7.4

-6.78

As % of sales

18.12

29.63

11.62

Other costs

-7.82

-7.8

-7.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.34

31.2

13.42

Operating profit

4.58

3.49

5.41

OPM

13.07

13.98

9.27

Depreciation

-1.39

-1.39

-1.29

Interest expense

-1.72

-1.69

-1.77

Other income

1.16

0.73

0.52

Profit before tax

2.62

1.13

2.88

Taxes

-0.68

-0.38

-0.81

Tax rate

-26.14

-34.22

-28.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.93

0.74

2.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.93

0.74

2.06

yoy growth (%)

159.54

-63.85

NPM

5.52

2.98

3.53

