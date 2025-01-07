Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
35.02
24.99
58.37
yoy growth (%)
40.14
-57.18
Raw materials
-16.26
-6.29
-38.33
As % of sales
46.44
25.17
65.66
Employee costs
-6.34
-7.4
-6.78
As % of sales
18.12
29.63
11.62
Other costs
-7.82
-7.8
-7.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.34
31.2
13.42
Operating profit
4.58
3.49
5.41
OPM
13.07
13.98
9.27
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.39
-1.29
Interest expense
-1.72
-1.69
-1.77
Other income
1.16
0.73
0.52
Profit before tax
2.62
1.13
2.88
Taxes
-0.68
-0.38
-0.81
Tax rate
-26.14
-34.22
-28.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.93
0.74
2.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.93
0.74
2.06
yoy growth (%)
159.54
-63.85
NPM
5.52
2.98
3.53
