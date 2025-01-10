Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.49
15.65
11.77
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.94
25.22
12.35
14.09
Net Worth
106.43
40.87
24.12
18.29
Minority Interest
Debt
9.43
18.52
23.09
25.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.37
0.37
0.39
0.21
Total Liabilities
116.23
59.76
47.6
44.07
Fixed Assets
14.66
14.4
13.6
13.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.14
0.09
0
Networking Capital
57.02
37.3
22.35
21.05
Inventories
32.48
28.45
15.71
15.28
Inventory Days
159.22
Sundry Debtors
26.07
26.88
21.87
13.21
Debtor Days
137.65
Other Current Assets
16.09
7.04
5.07
4.8
Sundry Creditors
-13.24
-22.58
-14
-6.73
Creditor Days
70.13
Other Current Liabilities
-4.38
-2.49
-6.3
-5.51
Cash
44.16
7.91
11.55
9.66
Total Assets
116.23
59.76
47.6
44.07
