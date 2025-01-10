To The Members of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Limited (formerly known as Krishna Allied Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible preparation the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and analysis, boards report including Annexure to Boards Report, Shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Any Material misstatement thereon pertaining to it, will be reported thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so;

The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on effectiveness the companys internal financial controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (Also Refer Note 2(h)(vi));

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting standard) Rules, 2021;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 30.A to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. The company is not required to be transferred any amount, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 32.H(v) to the financial statements , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented that , to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 32H(vi) to the financial statements, that no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the period.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in respect of maintenance of Inventory records wherein the software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, C N K & Associates LLP Chartered accountants FRN: 101961W/W-100036 Date: 25th May, 2024 Pareen Shah Place: Vadodara Partner UDIN Mem. No. 125011

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. (a) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) The company has a phased programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all assets once in three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets;

(c) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date;

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As disclosed in note no. 32.H(i) to the accounts and as verified by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II. (A) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals with appropriate coverage and procedures of such verification by the management and no discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory;

(B) The Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks or financial institutions exceeding H 5 crores during the year The discrepancies in quarterly filed returns or statements with the books of accounts with explanation thereof is mentioned in Note 32.G to the financial statements;

III. (a) The Company has, during the year, made investments in associate, granted unsecured loan to employees and associate Company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to associate and to parties other than associate are as per the table given below:

Aggregate Balance Unsecured No. of amount granted/ Outstanding as at provided during balance sheet date Loans Parties the year T>in respect of loans (H In Lakhs) (H In Lakhs) Associate 1 215.60 215.60 Employee 13 3.27 12.24

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments and loans including loan to employees (which are interest free), the terms and conditions under which such investments were made and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loan (other than loan to employees), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. In respect of the loans to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal amount has been stipulated, and the employees are repaying the principal amount as stipulated in a regular manner. Payment of interest is not applicable as these employee loans are interest free in nature;

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loan, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days;

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) The loans granted during the year (other than loan to employees), including to related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. Further, the loans granted to employees during the year had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and the same were not repayable on demand Other than that mentioned above, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties;

IV. Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and therefore, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company;

VI. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

VII. (a) In our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable with respect to above statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of six months from the date they became payable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute except following:

Name of Stature Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs)* Period to which the amounts relates Forum where dispute Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 62.52 F.Y 2015- 2019 Central Government Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court. Custom Act, 1962 IGST on Custom Duty 11.27 July 2017 to March 2019 Commissioner (Appeals)

*Net of amount paid under protest

VIII. (a) As disclosed in note no. 32.H(vii) to the accounts and as verified by us, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

IX. (a) The company has not defaulted on repayment of any loans or other borrowings or on payment of interest thereon.

(b) As disclosed in note no. 32.H(ix) to the accounts and as verified by us, the company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the term loans taken by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company did not have any subsidiaries or joint venture company during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate. The Company did not have any subsidiaries or joint venture company during the year.

X. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as mentioned in note no. 5 to the financial statement, the company has made preferential allotment of share warrants during the year. In respect of this allotment, we further report that –

i) the requirement of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable, have been complied with; and

ii) the amount raised during the year have been applied by the company as follow

Particular Amount Rs. In Lakhs opening unutilized balance – Total Amount Raised during the year 5,831.42 Amount utilized for the purpose for 2,331.42 which funds were raised Unutilized balance as at balance 3,500.00 sheet date*

* The Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date is invested in the short-term fixed deposit.

XI. (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither came across any incidence of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records no fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the course of audit. Accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable;

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle-blower complaints have received during the year by the company.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable;

XIII. In our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

XIV. (a) In our opinion and the records examined by us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business of the company;

(b) We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit;

XV. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them. Hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable;

XVI. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

XVIII. There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.;

XX. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, company is not required to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act ;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, company is not required to transfer any amount remaining unspent under section 135(5) of the companies act pursuant to any ongoing project, to special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act.

For, C N K & Associates LLP Chartered accountants FRN: 101961W/W-100036 Date: 25th May, 2024 Pareen Shah Place: Vadodara Partner UDIN Mem. No. 125011

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KRISHNA DEFENCE AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.