Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 11, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024