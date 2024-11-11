|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 11, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 01, 2024.
