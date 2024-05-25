Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company") along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

01. Financial Highlights:

( Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 10,642.80 6365.33 Other Income 125.32 95.28 Total Revenue 10,768.12 6460.61 Expenses: Cost of materials consumed 4,630.82 1803.65 Purchases of Stock-in-Trade 832.89 2643.95 Changes in inventories of finished goods work-in-progress and Stock-in-Trade 175.80 (1130.94) Employee benefit expenses 1,233.56 918.35 Finance costs 135.71 110.26 Depreciation and amortization expenses 215.69 196.81 Other expenses 2,225.94 1245.36 Total expenses 9,450.42 5787.44 Profit /(Loss) before Tax 1,317.70 673.17 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax 362.30 145.11 Tax of earlier years (Net) 0.68 5.42 Deferred Tax Liability (24.24) (6.95) Profit for the period 978.96 529.59

02. Companys Performance

The revenue from operations during the year 2023-24 has increased to Rs. 10,642.80 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 6,365.33 Lakhs in the last financial year. The Profit before tax is Rs. 1317.70 Lakhs for FY 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 673.17 Lakhs in the last financial year. The company has made profit of Rs. 978.96 Lakhs for FY 23-24 as compared to Rs. 529.59 Lakhs in the last financial year.

03. Management Discussion & Analysis

A detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlooks of the Company and its businesses is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Report as Annexure I.

04. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the requirements of the Act and the Companys Articles of Association, Mrs. Preyal Ankur Shah DIN

The List of Directors as on 31st March, 2024 are as under: (06966962) retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Relevant resolutions (Ordinary and Special, as applicable) seeking shareholders approval forms part of the Notice.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024 are:

• Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah – Managing Director

• Mr. Piyush Patel- Chief Financial Officer

• Ms. Charmy Shah- Company Secretary and Compliance Officer*

*Ms. Charmy Shah has resigned as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 07.03.2024 and Ms. Gunjan Bhagtani was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company from 01.06.2024.

Name of Director Category Cum Designation Date of Appointment No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2023 Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah Managing Director 10/09/2013 52,53,890 Mr. Divyakant Ramniklal Zaveri Independent Director 23/08/2021 - Mr. Jaykumar Toshniwal Independent Director 23/08/2021 - Mrs. Preyal Ankur Shah* Chairman & Non-Executive Director 11/01/2022 3,36,000 Mr. Sandeep Ramrao Kadam Whole-time Director 25/05/2024 -

*Mrs. Preyal Ankur Shah was allotted 2,52,000 Shares on 25.05.2024 which are pending trading approval as on the date of this report.

In the opinion of the Board, all the aforesaid Directors possess the integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency) required for appointment as Independent Directors of the Company.

05. Transfer to General Reserve

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve out of the amount available for appropriation.

06. Dividend

In view of requirement of financial resources and considering the future requirements of funds, your directors do not recommend any dividend on equity shares of the Company.

07. Change in Nature of Business:

During the year, the Company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per the main object of the Company.

08. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund

The provision of Section 125 does not apply to the Company as the Company has not declared any dividend for the period under review.

09. Share Capital

Authorised Capital:

During the period under review, the Company had Authorized Share Capital of Rs. 15,00,00,000 divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 (Ten) Each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Capital:

At the beginning of the financial year the paid up share capital of the Company was 1,14,48,000 shares of 10/- each amount to Rs. 11,44,80,000

During the period under review, the Company converted warrants into equity shares amounting to 8,46,000 each convertible into one fully paid up equity share of the Company on 05.09.2023 and thereafter, further allotted 14,11,026 equity shares on a preferential basis vide special resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 08th January, 2024.

Therefore, on 31st March, 2024, the paid-up equity capital was 13,70,50,260 and the listed capital was 12,29,40,000. The Company received trading approval for 14,11,026 equity shares on 15.05.2024.

During the period under review, your Company has not bought back any of its securities / has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares / has not issued shares with Differential Voting rights / has not issued any shares under Employee stock option plan and there has been no change in the voting rights of the shareholder

10. Preferential Issue

(a) Pursuant to 62 (1) (c) read with Section 42 of Companies Act, 2013 and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and Special Resolution passed in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 08th January, 2024, the Company had issued 8,60,000 (Eight lakhs and Sixty Thousand only) Convertible Warrants of the company, at a price of Rs. 304.00/- per Warrant each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) at a premium of Rs. 294.00/- aggregating upto Rs. 24,14,40,000/- (Rupees Twenty Six Crores and Fourteen Lakhs and Forty Thousand only) ("Total Issue Size") on a preferential basis to persons / entity listed below.

Sr. No. Names of allottees Category Nos. of Warrants Allotted A 1 Ankur Ashwin Shah Promoter Group 2,00,000 B 2 Arun Kumar Ganeriwala Non-Promoter -Public 1,50,000 3 Shlok Savjani Non-Promoter -Public 1,00,000 4 Shaurya Jagesh Savjani Non-Promoter -Public 1,00,000 5 Bhagyoday Oil Industries Non-Promoter -Public 1,00,000 6 Vivekkumar Mahesh Jalan Non-Promoter -Public 1,00,000 7 Zyana Developers LLP Non-Promoter -Public 1,00,000 8 Jay Mukesh Shah Non-Promoter -Public 10,000

(b) Pursuant to provisions of Sections 23, 42, 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and Special Resolution passed in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 08th January, 2024, the Company had issued 14,11,026 (Fourteen Lakh and Eleven Thousand and Twenty Six Only) equity shares of the Company 304.00/- per share each having face value of 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) at a premium of Rs. 294.00/- aggregating upto Rs. 42,89,51,904/- (Rupees Forty Two Crores and Eighty Nine Lakhs and Fifty One Thousand and Nine Hundred and Four only) ("Total Issue Size") on a preferential basis to persons / entity listed below.

Sr. No. Names of allottees Category Nos. of Warrants Allotted A. Non-Promoter Group 1 Monika Garware Non-Promoter Group 3,50,000 2 Vineet Kaul Non-Promoter Group 2,00,000 3 Shalu Aggrawal Non-Promoter Group 1,48,026 4 Rajat Goenka Non-Promoter Group 1,50,000 5 Mehak Finpro India Private Limited Non-Promoter Group 1,00,000 6 Archna Khatri Non-Promoter Group 1,00,000 7 Ruchi Aggarwal Non-Promoter Group 50,000 8 Harit Exports Private Limited Non-Promoter Group 33,000 9 Aruna Nitin Sampat Non-Promoter Group 33,000 10 Punit P Jain Non-Promoter Group 33,000 11 Vinita Kawatra Non-Promoter Group 30,000 12 Raghvendra Singh Non-Promoter Group 29,500 13 Charu Goyal Non-Promoter Group 20,000 14 Gaurav Taneja Non-Promoter Group 16,500 15 Anil Kaul Non-Promoter Group 16,500 16 KAPM Ventures LLP Non-Promoter Group 16,500 17 Anuj Premkumar Agarwal HUF Non-Promoter Group 15,000 18 Kiran Kumar M Non-Promoter Group 10,000 19 Joyal Pinakin Soni Non-Promoter Group 10,000 20 Sharmishtha Tarun Shah Non-Promoter Group 10,000 21 Rohit Ledwani Non-Promoter Group 10,000 22 Anjali Ketan Yadav Non-Promoter Group 10,000 23 SS Corporate Securities Limited Non-Promoter Group 10,000 24 Ankit Jain Non-Promoter Group 10,000 Total 14,11,026

11. General Meetings

During the year under review, the following General Meetings were held, the details of which are given as under:

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Type of Meeting 01 30th September, 2023 Annual General Meeting 02 08th January, 2024 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

12. Disclosure by Directors

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

13. Change in Registered Office

During the year, there was no change in the Registered Office of the Company.

14. Material Changes and Commitment if any Affecting the Financial Position of the Company Occurred Between the End of the Financial Year to Which This Financial Statements Relate and the date of the Report

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

15. Conversation of Energy,Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings And Outgo:

Information as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in the annexure to this report as Annexure - II.

16. Statement Concerning Development and Implementation of Risk Management Policy of The Company

The Company has been taking a proactive approach concerning the development and implementation of a Risk Management Policy after identifying the following elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the very existence of the Company itself. (a) financial; (b) legal and regulatory;(c) operating; and(d) commercial risks, including health, safety and environment. The Company does not have any Risk Management Committee as the Board takes into consideration all the risk factors at regular intervals at its meetings.

17. Corporate Social Responsibility

During the Financial Year 23-24, the Company carried out CSR activities as mandated by the law.

The CSR initiatives undertaken during the financial year 2023-24 and the Annual Report on CSR activities as required by the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, are set out in ‘Annexure V to this Report.

18. Insurance

The Company has a broad-banded approach towards insurance. Adequate cover has been taken for all movable and immovable assets against numerous risks and hazards.

19. Disclosure Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every women employee working with your Company. Your Company always endeavours to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

Your Company has a zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and, therefore, has in place a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The said policy is in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. There was no complaint outstanding/ received from any employee during the financial year 2023-24 and hence, no complaint is pending as on March 31, 2024 for redressal.

20. Details of Application Made or any Proceeding Pending Under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

During the year under Review, neither any application was made nor any proceedings were pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

21. The Details of Difference Between Amount of the Valuation Done at the Time of One

- Time Settlement and the Valuation Done While Taking Loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions Along with the Reasons Thereof

Not Applicable

22. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments Made Under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has not given any guarantees under section 186 to any person or body corporate except loan to employees of the Company as per Companys policy for employees and investment in mutual funds.

The Company has approved loan of Rs. 5,00,00,000 to its Associate Company – Waveoptix Defence Solutions Private Limited as per applicable provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has approved an investment of Rs. 1,00,00,000 in Planys Technologies Private Limited as per applicable provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has approved an investment of 2,50,00,000 in Techera Engineering (India) Limited as per applicable provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of Loans given, Investments made and guarantees given and securities provided under the Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

23. Details of Significant & Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

24. Maintenance of Cost Records and Cost Audit

Maintenance of Cost Records has been specified by the Central Government, under sub -section (1) of section 148, of the Companies Act, 2013, and records has been made and maintained for year under review. However, the provisions of cost audit are not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

M/s. Y.S. Thakar & Co., Cost Accountants, were appointed with the approval of the Board to carry out the cost audit for F.Y. 2024-25. Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, M/s. Y.S. Thakar & Co., Cost Accountants, being eligible, have also been appointed by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 25.05.2024 as the Cost Auditors for F.Y. 2024-25. The remuneration to be paid to M/s. Y.S. Thakar & Co., for F.Y. 2024-25 is subject to ratification by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

25. Companys Policy Relating to Directors Appointment, Payment of Remuneration and Discharge of their Duties

The Companys policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the website of the Company at and have been displayed on website https://www. krishnaallied.com.

26. Formal Annual Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") and the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors by way of individual and collective feedback from Directors. The Independent Directors have also carried out annual performance evaluation of the Chairperson, the non-independent directors and the Board as a whole.

27. Statutory Auditors

At the 8th Annual General Meeting held on 30.11.2021, M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN: 101961W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office till the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting to be held in relation to the financial year ended on 31.03.2026. The Report issued by M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN: 101961W), Statutory Auditor for FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

28. Secretarial Audit Report

DRP & Associates., Company Secretaries, Vadodara, were appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct secretarial audit pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The secretarial audit of the Company has been conducted on a concurrent basis in respect of the matters as set out in the said rules and Secretarial Audit Report given by DRP & Associates., Company Secretaries, Vadodara, Secretarial Auditor of the Company forms part of this report and is marked as Annexure-III.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by DRP & Associates., Company Secretaries, Vadodara, Secretarial Auditors of the Company, in their report.

29. Annual Return

In compliance with Section 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act, Annual Return is uploaded on Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.krishnaallied.com

30. Disclosure Under Rule-5 of the Companies (Appointment And Remuneration) Rules, 2014

Disclosure required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule-5 of the Companies (Appointment and remuneration) Rules, 2014 have been annexed as Annexure- IV.

31. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements Made With Related Parties

Contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to under Section 188 of the Act, entered into during the year under review, were on an arms length basis. No material contracts or arrangements with related parties were entered into during the year under review.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties given in "Form AOC-2" are given in Annexure VI forming part of this Report.

32. Corporate Governance

As per regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulation, the Compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply in respect of the following class of the Companies:

a) Listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and Net worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

b) Listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

Since, our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption (b); hence compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance shall not apply to the Company and it does not form the part of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24.

33. Number of Board Meetings Conducted During the Year Under Review

The Board of the Company regularly meets to discuss various Business opportunities. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses.

The Company had seven Board meetings during the financial year under review:

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Number of Directors entitled to Attended Meeting No. of Directors Attended Meeting 1. 22.05.2023 6 6 2. 29.07.2023 6 5 3. 05.09.2023 6 6 4. 08.11.2023 6 6 5. 13.12.2023 6 6 6. 01.02.2024 6 6 7. 31.03.2024 6 6

34. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is duly constituted in accordance Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 & Regulation 18 of Listing Regulations as amended from time to time. It adheres to the terms of reference which is prepared in compliance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the committee and the Committee Members are:

Name of Members Chairman/Member Nature of Directorship No. of Meeting Held No. of Meeting Attended Mr. Divyakant RamniklalZaveri Chairman Independent Director 7 7 Mr. Jaykumar Toshniwal Member Independent Director 7 7 Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah Member Managing Director 7 7

Two third of the members are Independent Directors and all the members are financially literate. The composition, role, functions and powers of the Audit Committee are in line with the requirements of applicable laws and regulations. The Audit Committee shall oversee financial reporting process and disclosures, review financial statements, internal audit reports, related party transactions, financial and risk management policies, auditors qualifications, compliance with Accounting Standards etc. and oversee compliance with Stock Exchanges and legal requirements concerning financial statements and fixation of audit fee as well as payment for other services etc.

During the year under review eight Audit Committee Meetings were held on 22.05.2023, 29.07.2023, 05.09.2023, 08.11.2023, 13.12.2023, 01.02.2024 and 31.03.2024.

35. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is constituted in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 & Regulation 19 of Listing Regulations as amended from time to time.

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the committee and the Committee Members are:

Name of Members Chairman/Member Nature of Directorship No. of Meeting Held No. of Meeting Attended Mr. Divyakant RamniklalZaveri Chairman Independent Director 3 3 Mr. Jaykumar Toshniwal Member Independent Director 3 3 Mr. Preyal Ankur Shah Member Chairperson & Non Executive Director 3 3

During the year under review two Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings were held on 29.07.2023, 05.09.2023 & 31.03.2024.

36. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee was duly constituted and is in compliance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 & Regulation 20 of Listing Regulations.

Company Secretary is the Compliance Officer, who acts as the Secretary to the Committee and the Members of the Committee are:

Name of Members Chairman/Member Nature of Directorship No. of Meeting Held No. of Meeting Attended Mr. Jaykumar Toshniwal Chairman Independent Director 1 1 Mr. Divyakant Ramniklal Zaveri Member Independent Director 1 1 Mr. Sandeep Kadam Ramrao Member Whole-Time Director 1 1

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee looks into shareholders complaints related to transfer of shares, non-receipts of balance sheet besides complaints from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Court and various Investor Forums. It oversees the performance of the Registrars and Transfer Agent, and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services. The Company is in compliance with the SEBI SCORES, which has initiated by SEBI for processing the investor complaints in a centralized web-based redress system and online redressal of all the shareholders complaints.

During the year under review no grievances were received based on the reports from Big share Services Private Limited. The Committee meeting was held on 31.03.2024.

37. CSR Committee

The details of members of CSR Committee is as under:

Sr. No. Name of Director/ Member Designation in Committee No. of Meeting Held No. of Meeting Attended 1. Mr Ankur Ashwin Shah Chairman 2 2 2. Mr Divyakant Ramniklal Zaveri Member 2 2 3. Mr Sandeep Ramrao Kadam Member 2 2

The CSR Committee meetings were held on 01.02.2024 and 31.03.2024.

38. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint venture.

However, the Company has one Associate Company i.e, Waveoptix Defence Solution Private Limited. Your Company has a stake of 25% in the aforementioned Associate Company.

Further, pursuant to provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Joint venture in Form AOC-1 is attached as Annexure VII to the Boards Report.

39. Compliance Officer

The Compliance Officer cum designated Company Secretary of the Company up to March 2024 the financial year 2023-24 was Mrs. Charmy Shah who has resigned w.e.f. 07.03.2024.

Mrs. Gunjan Bhagtani is the Compliance Officer and designated Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 01.06.2024.

40. Registrar and Share Transfer Agent

The Company has appointed Big share Services Private Limited as its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

41. Internal Auditor

M/s Shilmi J Patel & Co. Chartered Accountants, Vadodara, FRN-154683W, Internal Auditor of the Company has conducted periodic audit of operations of the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has reviewed the findings of Internal Auditors regularly.

42. Internal Control Systems & Their Adequacy

Internal controls encompass a set of rules, policies and procedures to provide reasonable assurance for achievement of the organizational objectives in operational effectiveness and efficiency, reliable financial reporting and compliance with laws, regulations and policies. Your Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the size and nature of its operations, which records transactions and operations; ensures protection against misuse or loss of the Companys assets; ensures efficiency in operations of the plant and facilitates transparency and accuracy of financial reporting.

The reports of the Internal Auditor are reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee also reviews adequacy of internal controls, system and procedures, insurance coverage of assets from various risks and steps are taken to manage foreign currency exposures. The Audit Committee also interacts with Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors of the Company to ensure compliance of various observations made during the conduct of audits and adequacy of various controls.

43. Deposits

The Company has not invited deposit from members or public. Therefore, the details relating to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

44. Website

The corporate website is https://www.krishnaallied.com reflecting the details and business of the company. Also, the website displays financial & corporate information.

45. Declaration of Independent Directors

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulations 16(1) (b) and 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board.

Further, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The Board of directors of the Company has taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the independent directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

46. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-