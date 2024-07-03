Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd Summary

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name M/s.Krishna Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership entered between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Mrs Pallavi Ashwin Shah and Mr. Bhadresh Sanatkumar Joshi in 1997. Later, the Partnership Firm was dissolved by mutual consent of Partners w.e.f March 31, 2002 vide Dissolution Deed dated April 01, 2002 and the business of M/s. Krishna Industries was taken over by Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah as a Proprietor. Thereafter a Deed of Partnership dated April 05, 2011 was formed between Mr.Ankur Ashwin Shah, Late Mr.Ashwin Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Dilip Natwarlal Shah, Mr.Kiran Brijmohandas Shah, Mr. Chetan Kuberdas Dharia, M/s Krish Commodities (India) Private Limited and M/s Krish Industries Private Limited to admit as partners in the proprietorship business running in the name of Krishna Industries w.e.f April 01, 2011. Later the Partnership Firm was registered with Registrar of Firms, Mumbai dated January 05, 2013. Further M/s Krishna Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 10, 2013. Subsequently the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Company on September 27, 2021. Thereafter, the name was changed from Krishna Allied Industries Private Limited to Krishna Allied Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on October 20, 2021. Further, name of the Company was changed from Krishna Allied Industries Limited to Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Limited on November 01, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change in name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on December 07, 2021. The Company is led by Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Ankur Ashwin Shah having an overall experience of around 22 years in the associated industry.Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Limited (KDAIL) is a rapidly advancing defence company, providing critical components to the Indian Navy for its warships and developing special products for the Indian Army. With in-house capabilities for designing, developing, and manufacturing a wide range of equipment for both the Defence and Dairy sectors, the companys products exemplify indigenous excellence, crafted with utmost precision to cater to a promising defence market. Starting in 1997 with the manufacturing of dairy equipment, the Company entered the defence sector in 2006 by developing shipbuilding steel sections for Indian Navy, previously imported. The Company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Halol, Gujarat for defence equipment, and in Kalol, Gujarat for dairy equipment. Their defence products include shipbuilding steel sections, improved space heating devices, weld consumables, ballast bricks and profiles for T-90 tanks while their dairy equipment product spectrum feature milk cooling tanks, robotic milk collection units, and stainless-steel milk cans. With over 27 years of operations and a dedicated workforce of more than 260 employees, KDAIL develops indigenous solutions to replace imported defence components, by supplying critical items to both the Navy and the Indian Army. At present, the Company is engaged in the diversified business of manufacturing defence application products, dairy equipment products and kitchen equipments. Under defence application, the Company provide a wide array of high performance products for naval applications and other utilities such as shipbuilding steel bulb bar, special steel alloy bricks used as ballast weight for critical applications, super alloys weld consumables like welding wire, flux and electrodes, food container and improved space heating device, which is also known as Bukhari. The Companys manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO 9001:2015 quality management system as manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel milk cans, milking machine, milk coolers, dairy and kitchen equipment, milk testing equipment, Galley equipment, shipbuilding steel bulb bars, modular vehicle barrier & automatic tyre killer. The Company has diversified its products under various business verticals, mainly due to strong research and development (R&D) and technological capabilities. The R&D capabilities include product design, product engineering, product simulation, prototyping and testing. Its R&D activities are mainly undertaken at Companys manufacturing facilities. The research activities are focused in creating new products and solutions which are customized to meet customer expectations and end-user preferences and improving production processesand quality of existing products. With R&D capabilities, the Company is currently developing several new products for some of which it has secured orders as well. In year 1997, Company started its operations in the dairy equipment manufacturing as a Partnership Firm, M/s. Krishna Industries and over the years the Company has developed a wide range of dairy equipment products such as stainless steel milk Cans, Milk Cooling Tanks or Bulk Milk Coolers, Milking Machine, Cow Grooming Brush and Robotic Milk Collection Unit. In 2006, the Company attempted for the first time to develop Shipbuilding Steel Bulb Bars which was a very critical component for the Indian Navys Indigenization Program and the attempt successfully yielded the result in the trial batch exactly as per requirement of Indian Navy. IIn 2008, the Company received Appreciation Certificate from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad for successfully carrying out project of manufacturing the Indigenized Steel Bulb Bars which are used in hull construction of Naval warships. The project was of national importance involving import substitution. In year 2010, the Company stretched the operations into the business of manufacturing Kitchen Equipment and commenced manufacturing of Bulk Cooking Equipment like Rice Cauldron, Dal Cauldron, Braising Pan, Distribution Vessels, Rice Chute, Dal Storage Tank, which are used by organizations which run Midday Meal Programs where cooking is done for up to 1,00,000 meals a day. Presently, the Company is supplying such products to The Akshaya Patra Foundation.The Company accepted as approved vendor by Indian Navy, included in Naval Contractual Directives for supply of shipbuilding steel sections, Bulb Bars for Warships in year 2011.On August 20, 2014, the Company received Defence Technology Absorption Award, 2013 along with Prize Money of Rs. 5 lacs from Ministry of Defence (MoD) by the Honble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for pioneering efforts towards first time indigenous production of Bulb Bars in association with DRDO for meeting the requirements of Indian Navy. The Company achieved a new milestone in 2015 in the dairy industry after acquiring patent for invention of Automated Milk Analysis and Collection Apparatus called Robotic Milk Collection Unit (RMCU) upto to the year 2035. The developed product works like a Kiosk for Milk Collection for Milk Society, and analyzes farmer milk not only for Fat & SNF but also tests the milk for adulteration. The RMCU ensures only top-quality milk is collected by the Milk Society and below par milk or adulterated milk is rejected. In 2017, the Company was accepted as approved vendor for manufacture of steel bulb bars by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The Company received Certificate of Steel Mills from American Bureau of Shipping for Facility and Process Approval for manufacturing section components of marine applications as well.In 2018, Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Limited was awarded INDIA SME 100 Awards organized by India SME Forum and supported by Ministry of MSME in the overall evaluation of Financial & Non-Financial Parameters. During the year 2019, the Company signed Transfer of Technology (TOT) with Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, DIPAS, New Delhi for manufacture and sale of Improved Space Heating Device (Bukhari) used by Indian Armed forces at high altitude in very Cold conditions. The Company signed TOT with DIPAS, New Delhi for manufacture and sale of Man Mounted Cooling System to be used by Indian Armed forces in extremely Hot Conditions. The Company signed TOT with DIPAS, Delhi for manufacture and sale of Solar Snow Melter to be used by Indian Armed forces at high altitude. Apart from this, it also received Developmental Order for supply and manufacture of specialized Weld consumable for critical application of the Indian Navy. In year 2020, the Company ventured into new business vertical of manufacturing and marketing of Homeland & Security Products, wherein it planned to manufacture products like Modular Vehicle Barrier, Automatic tyre Killer, Multi-purpose Launcher and Long Range LED Searchlight used by the Indian Armed Forces, for which the Company has entered into agreements with foreign vendors for import of critical component required to manufacture/ assemble these products in the factory. It propose to sell such product under MAKE IN INDIA Program. The Company has received developmental order from Indian Navy for developing Super Alloy Weld Consumables which will be used in critical applications, wherein the delivery of first lot is expected to be completed in last quarter of this financial year. Lately in year 2021, the Company signed TOT with Research & Development Establishment Engineers, Pune for manufacture and sale of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Containment Vessel to be used by Indian Armed forces for protection. The Company successfully developed and delivered the first order for Special Steel Alloy Ballast Bricks for critical applications of the Indian Navy for weight balancing.The Company raised funds from public by IPO with the issue and allotment of F 30,48,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 11.89 Crore in March, 2022. The Company formed an associate company Waveoptix Defence solution pvt ltd in Bangalore for electronic tactical communication converters specialising in optic fibre over radio frequency in 2023. It thereafter, ventured into defence electronic which has a state-of-the-art manufacturing & testing facility in Bengaluru in 2023-24. In 2024, the Company installed Heat Treatment Plant for producing shipbuilding steel sections like Bulb Bars, essential for the Indian Navy.