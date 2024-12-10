SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹480
Prev. Close₹478.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹76.31
Day's High₹498.8
Day's Low₹469.95
52 Week's High₹579
52 Week's Low₹434.95
Book Value₹32.19
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,854.86
P/E163.68
EPS2.91
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.54
7.54
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
118.25
107.16
Net Worth
125.79
114.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
216.96
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
216.96
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rossell Techsys Ltd
Summary
Rossell Techsys Limited was incorporated on December 6, 2022, at Kolkata as a Public Limited Company and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Rossell Techsys is erstwhile Aerospace and Defence (A&D) Division of Rossell India Limited, established in early 2011, to provide services to global OEMs with finish and finesse similar to home country with razor sharp attention in fulfilling ontime, on-quality and on-budget commitments. This division is now transferred to the Company pursuant to the order passed by NCLT, Kolkata Bench in the matter of Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defence. It undertakes Build to Specifications (BTS) and Build to Print (BTP) services for leading global OEMs through a model of establishing Centers of Excellence (CoE) in engineering and manufacturing in its state-of-the-art facility located at the Aerospace Park, near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.In 2023-24, a Scheme of Arrangement was entered into between Rossell India Limited (RIL) and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, which provided for inter alia the Demerger of the Aerospace and Defence Business of Rossell India Limited and the consequent issuance of Equity Shares by the Company to the shareholders of RIL as per the Share Entitlement Ratio. Accordingly, the Aerospace and Defence Business of Rossell India Limited was demerged a
Read More
The Rossell Techsys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹492.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rossell Techsys Ltd is ₹1854.86 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rossell Techsys Ltd is 163.68 and 14.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rossell Techsys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rossell Techsys Ltd is ₹434.95 and ₹579 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rossell Techsys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -7.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.