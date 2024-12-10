iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossell Techsys Ltd Share Price

492.05
(2.78%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open480
  Day's High498.8
  52 Wk High579
  Prev. Close478.75
  Day's Low469.95
  52 Wk Low 434.95
  Turnover (lac)76.31
  P/E163.68
  Face Value2
  Book Value32.19
  EPS2.91
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,854.86
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rossell Techsys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

480

Prev. Close

478.75

Turnover(Lac.)

76.31

Day's High

498.8

Day's Low

469.95

52 Week's High

579

52 Week's Low

434.95

Book Value

32.19

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,854.86

P/E

163.68

EPS

2.91

Divi. Yield

0

Rossell Techsys Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rossell Techsys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rossell Techsys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:48 AM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 4.20%

Institutions: 4.20%

Non-Institutions: 20.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rossell Techsys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.54

7.54

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

118.25

107.16

Net Worth

125.79

114.7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

216.96

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

216.96

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.95

View Annually Results

Rossell Techsys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rossell Techsys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rossell Techsys Ltd

Summary

Rossell Techsys Limited was incorporated on December 6, 2022, at Kolkata as a Public Limited Company and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Rossell Techsys is erstwhile Aerospace and Defence (A&D) Division of Rossell India Limited, established in early 2011, to provide services to global OEMs with finish and finesse similar to home country with razor sharp attention in fulfilling ontime, on-quality and on-budget commitments. This division is now transferred to the Company pursuant to the order passed by NCLT, Kolkata Bench in the matter of Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defence. It undertakes Build to Specifications (BTS) and Build to Print (BTP) services for leading global OEMs through a model of establishing Centers of Excellence (CoE) in engineering and manufacturing in its state-of-the-art facility located at the Aerospace Park, near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.In 2023-24, a Scheme of Arrangement was entered into between Rossell India Limited (RIL) and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, which provided for inter alia the Demerger of the Aerospace and Defence Business of Rossell India Limited and the consequent issuance of Equity Shares by the Company to the shareholders of RIL as per the Share Entitlement Ratio. Accordingly, the Aerospace and Defence Business of Rossell India Limited was demerged a
Company FAQs

What is the Rossell Techsys Ltd share price today?

The Rossell Techsys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹492.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rossell Techsys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rossell Techsys Ltd is ₹1854.86 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rossell Techsys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rossell Techsys Ltd is 163.68 and 14.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rossell Techsys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rossell Techsys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rossell Techsys Ltd is ₹434.95 and ₹579 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rossell Techsys Ltd?

Rossell Techsys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -7.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rossell Techsys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rossell Techsys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 4.20 %
Public - 21.00 %

