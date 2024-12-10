Rossell Techsys Ltd Summary

Rossell Techsys Limited was incorporated on December 6, 2022, at Kolkata as a Public Limited Company and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.Rossell Techsys is erstwhile Aerospace and Defence (A&D) Division of Rossell India Limited, established in early 2011, to provide services to global OEMs with finish and finesse similar to home country with razor sharp attention in fulfilling ontime, on-quality and on-budget commitments. This division is now transferred to the Company pursuant to the order passed by NCLT, Kolkata Bench in the matter of Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defence. It undertakes Build to Specifications (BTS) and Build to Print (BTP) services for leading global OEMs through a model of establishing Centers of Excellence (CoE) in engineering and manufacturing in its state-of-the-art facility located at the Aerospace Park, near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.In 2023-24, a Scheme of Arrangement was entered into between Rossell India Limited (RIL) and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, which provided for inter alia the Demerger of the Aerospace and Defence Business of Rossell India Limited and the consequent issuance of Equity Shares by the Company to the shareholders of RIL as per the Share Entitlement Ratio. Accordingly, the Aerospace and Defence Business of Rossell India Limited was demerged and transferred to and with the Company on April 1, 2023 and the Scheme became effective from August 30, 2024. Pursuant to the Scheme, 3,76,96,475 Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs 2/- each were issued and allotted to the shareholders of RIL as per the Share Entitlement Ratio as consideration for the Demerger.